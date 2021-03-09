Bollywoods Pooja Bhatt battles prejudice and bigotry in Bombay Begums

Pooja bhatt

It wasn’t purely by design, but Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt marked International Women’s Day this year by making a fierce comeback in the women’s web series Bombay Begums.

Bhatt last appeared in a leading role in his father, Mahesh Bhatts, the acclaimed 1998 movie Zakhm, over two decades ago, if we don’t consider his cameo in Sadak 2.

In the glossy, grainy six-episode series, which premiered on March 8, Bhatt plays a high-profile banker, Rani. The series, directed by the talented Alankrita Shrivastava, explores the themes of ambition, freedom and conflict through the prism of five working women living in Mumbai.

While Bhatts’ character is a glamorous sari-clad gladiator in a conference room filled with male bankers, her personal life is relatively troubled by the fact that she is constantly trying to win the affections of her adult stepchildren.

Like most working women, Bhatts’ complex character is ravaged by guilt and often makes up for her long hours by being too forgiving. And that begs the question: can women have it all?

It depends on what it all is and you have to decide. Sometimes, no matter what you accomplish in your life, you are seen as a failure because you are not married. Or when you’re married with kids and you’re a housewife, you’re seen as a failure because you’re not a career woman, Bhatt said in a joint interview with director Shrivastava, ahead of the premiere. of their shows on Netflix.

Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums

And if you are both a career woman and married, you are often asked why you are not having children. It’s almost like until the woman has no children, she is not a complete woman. So what we have to do decides for ourselves what it is all about.

If Bhatt applied her philosophy to all of this, then this versatile actress thinks she hasn’t hurt too much.

Well I’m 49 now and don’t feel like my life is over. I feel perfect right now because my life is just starting over with Bombay Begums And the day I tell myself I have it all is the day I realize it’s the end of the road for me . So in that sense, I don’t have everything. All I want is to live with some degree of satisfaction, the actress said.

It’s safe to say that director Shrivastava, whose credits include some very engaging female-oriented projects like Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Calm Bhatts must be creatively satisfied.

I’m glad that life gave me this opportunity and that Alankrita thought I was worthy enough to play Rani. She saw something in me that I maybe even forgot that I was able to convey I lived my life a certain way, but to know that she [Alankrita] would be able to harness that and put me in this world where I play Rani is amazing It’s always the look of the way people see you. You need new eyes, not new people, Bhatt said.

Queen back

Sisters Alia and Pooja Bhatt on the sets of ‘Sadak 2’

The sensation Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi who led the 1990s with hits such as Sadak, in which she played a struggling prostitute, and Daddy in which she played a daughter separated from an alcoholic father, is delighted to do a return.

Even though I don’t do anything after that [Bombay Begums], I’m fine. After starring in Daddy in 1989 and the kind of culmination of my career in 2021 with Bombay Begums, I think it’s OK. I have done well so far.

The series also features a wealth of talent, including Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, and Sanghamitra Hitaishi in powerful roles. But Bhatt is clearly in charge, and his returning role is complex and complex. In the series, you’ll see her character making a series of questionable parenting choices.

Pooja Bhatt with her family on screen in Bombay Begums

When her spoiled stepson is involved in something fishy, ​​she forgives her bad behavior and tries to cover up her crime, or when she kicks her stepdaughter out due to professional engagements, she is ravaged by guilt.

Theres a scene where Rani makes a promise to her daughter that she will go for a first trainer bra shopping as a focal point in a young girl’s life. But work takes over and she’s ravaged by guilt Somehow you wouldn’t make a man feel guilty for missing even his kids’ birthday party, graduation, game. football or that dramatic course, Bhatt said, highlighting the inherent patriarchy and sexism. in modern India.

Fathers get away with it easily compared to working mothers, who are expected to find the perfect balance between mothering and their working life. Finding a work-life balance is not an obligation for men, but society is more ruthless towards women.

A Bombay Begums still

I discussed this a lot with Alankrita and often said that if he was my son in real life, I would be the first person to report him. But with Rani, the dichotomy is that he’s not her biological son and that she has this desperate need to be loved. And, to find that acceptance, she does immoral things. His decision to cover him stems from his desire to earn brownie points, Bhatt said.

As we progress through the series, the stepson turns on her and marks her as an immoral person.

The same son she takes out to protect calls her names and begins to blame her in later episodes. He then plays the typical male card. She has this pathetic need to be loved by her children and yearns to be that perfect mother. She yearns for the respect her son doesn’t give her, Bhatt said.

Overcome prejudices

Filmmaker and director Alankrita Shrivastava

Her comeback series, which opened up to good reviews, with Bhatts’ performance hailed as convincing, is an incisive, cutting-edge look at the lives of working women, their gender-related conflicts, and more. And, who better than director Shrivastava, Bollywood are turning to a sensitive and sane filmmaker for female narratives to take charge of Bombay Begums.

When asked if female directors tell female stories better, and if a superlative film is gender independent, Shrivastava felt that the gender of the filmmaker can give a story some direction.

There is something about a movie that has a feminine look and something that doesn’t have a feminine look. There is something about a gender gaze. Some films have an obvious non-feminine look that is often jarring and may not be viewed from a more sensitive perspective, Shrivastava said. In an ideal world, Bhatt and Shrivastava want a better representation of women in the world of Indian films.

Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums

Cinemas have been shaped by men for decades and decades, all the language of cinema has been created by men. In order for women to make room here, it is important to look at their point of view as well. This is why representation is also important behind the camera. I see the change in front of the camera, but the change must also happen behind the camera.

She’s hoping Bombay Begums will spark a dialogue and conversation on those fronts. All six episodes are titles from feminist tomes such as The Bell Jar, which she says shaped her life.

I don’t know how much power a story has to make a difference, but it has the power to make people think, question things, examine and provoke thought For example, if a woman is aggressive at work, this is not considered a desirable trait. But if a man is aggressive, it’s never a bad thing. Ambition is an attractive quality in a man, but in a woman it is. I want everyone to think about the things that women experience in the workforce and how they balance different aspects of their lives through Bombay Begums. Nobody asks a man: how to be a father and a banker ?, Shrivastava said.

Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bose at Bombay Begums

IN INVERTED COMMAS:

I am very happy to be able to tell the stories I want to tell and it is my biggest driving force in life. Stories give me a lot of joy And I don’t need a lot in life. I just want to make sure I have time to spend with my friends, read and drink my coffee. I have a low threshold for what I want out of life I want my own space and I’m glad I still want to grow as a person Shrivastava when asked if women can have it all.

A Bombay Begums still

