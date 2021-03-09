Upset by the sieges, actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK leaves the AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Chennai / New Delhi:
In a setback to the AIADMK-BJP combine in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK left the alliance ahead of state polls next month.
After three rounds of talks, AIADMK “refused to award the number of seats sought,” the party said. On Friday, the head of the DMDK and former MPP Parthasarathi said the party wanted 23 seats and one seat for Rajya Sabha. He claimed that the ruling party gave only 15.
Today, actor Vijayakanth celebrated the decision to leave the alliance by popping crackers.
The party, which has experienced impressive growth since 2003, suffered a loss of vote share in the 2016 national elections. In its first elections in 2006, his party won just one seat with 8.4 % of votes. The party’s share of votes reached 10.3% in Lok Sabha polls in 2009; in 2011, he won 29 assembly seats out of 41 that he contested in alliance with the AIADMK. Vijayakanth then became the leader of the opposition.
In 2014, he fought for 14 seats, but could not win a single seat with a 5.1% vote share. His decline continued in 2016 as he led the Third Front, including the BJP, VCK, MDMK and left-wing parties. The alliance suffered a rout with the DMDK’s share of votes falling to 2.4 percent. He returned to AIADMK in 2019 ahead of Lok Sabha’s polls but was unable to revive his fortune.
Voting for the Assembly will take place in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 6; the results will be published on May 2. This is the first state election for the ruling AIADMK since the death of its charismatic and powerful leader J Jayalalithaa. The DMK-Congress opposition swept aside the 2019 national elections; one also hopes for a “big victory” in the state polls.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK-BJP alliance suffered an electoral debacle, losing 38 of the state’s 39 seats. The BJP – optimistic about expanding its footprint in the southern states – had lost the five seats it was contesting.
Last week, the AIADMK allocated 20 seats out of 234 to its ally BJP, three less than the 23 seats allocated to the other regional ally – the PMK. It was hours after the ruling party also announced its first slate of six candidates which included top leaders including Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, Chief Deputy Minister O Pannerselvam. Mr. Palaniswami, who continues to be the face of the party in national elections, will run from Edappadi constituency, while Mr. Panneerselvam will run from Bodinayakanur.
Among Tamil Nadu’s other main challengers, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM), will face its first national election. On Monday, the MKM announced the protest on 154 of the 234 assembly seats.
Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has linked up with TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for the state polls.
Elections will also be held in three other states – Kerala, West Bengal, Assam – and one Union territory – Pondicherry – from March 27.
More than 18 crore are eligible to vote in these elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said last month. This is the first major round of elections to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic after Bihar’s elections.