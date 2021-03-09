Ananya Panday remembers being trolled as a flatscreen even before entering Bollywood: you start to doubt yourself

Ananya Panday opened up to criticism even before entering the entertainment industry. She said she would get a lot of nasty comments about her thinness, which led to a lot of self-doubt.

The daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Ananya was in the limelight long before she debuted with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. In a new interview, she opened up about the first time she started doing herself. troller and the effect it had on his.

I don’t remember the exact time but I do remember there were pictures of me with my parents. At that time, I was not an actor. I was dating my parents and like I said I was very skinny. People said I look like a boy, a flatscreen and all kinds of things, she said Bollywood bubble.

At that point, it hurt because these are the times when you develop your self-confidence and learn to love yourself. And then when you feel like someone else is pulling you down, you start to doubt yourself and your appearance and everything. But I feel like now, slowly, I’m getting to a point where I’m just focusing on accepting myself, she added.

In 2019, Ananya launched an initiative, So Positive, to tackle cyberbullying. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about the change in behavior of people on social media after the launch of her campaign. I see much more positive responses. Now when I see a negative comment on my page, I always see a positive response to that negativity. This is the whole point of So Positive; it’s not about fighting negativity with negativity, it’s about giving back love to haters, she said.

On the job front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batras Domestic Black, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She also has the pan-Indian film Puri Jagannadhs, Liger, opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.