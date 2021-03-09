Key takeaways from Harry, Meghan interview with Oprah

The palace did not respond to the interview, which made headlines and sparked debate around the world.

LONDON, UK Oprah Winfreys’ two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, contained revelations and allegations that left the British royal family in shock, brushing a picture of racism, callousness and deep-rooted dysfunction.

The palace did not respond to the interview, which aired Sunday night in the United States, which made headlines and sparked debate around the world.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry’s Interview Reveal Shakes Britain’s Royal Family

RELATED: Meghan Describes Anguish Over Hurtful Talks About Her Son’s Skin Color

Here are five key points of the broadcast:

MEGHAN SAYS SHE IS FACING RACISM

Meghan, who is biracial, said that before the couple had their son Archie, there had been concerns and conversations between Harry and the family about the color of his skin when he was born.

Harry confirmed there was a conversation about what the kids will be like. He said he would never reveal who was involved, but Winfrey told him he told him it wasn’t his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Meghan also said she was treated differently by the British media compared to Catherine, the wife of Prince Williams, who was also closely followed by the press and even dubbed Waity Katie due to the couple’s long association.

While I imagine it was really tough and I’m doing it, I can’t imagine what it felt like it wasn’t the same, Meghan said. And if a family member would comfortably say that Weve all had to deal with rude, rude, and racist things, that’s not the same thing.

MEGHAN SAYS SHE HAD SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Meghan said her isolation and unhappiness within the royal family was so bad that I didn’t want to be alive anymore.

And it was a constant thought, very clear, real and scary, she said.

So she said she asked for help from the palace human resources department, but did not receive it.

I went to the institution and said I had to go somewhere to get help. I said I had never felt this before and had to go somewhere, she said. And I was told that I could not, that it would not be good for the institution.

HARRY SAYS HE WAS TRAPPED

Harry said that through his relationship with Meghan he realized he and his family were all trapped in an oppressive system.

I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped, he said. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They can’t leave.

He also claimed that there was a toxic relationship between the royal family and the media and that the British royal family was afraid the tabloid press would turn on them.

There is a level of fear control that has been around for generations, he said.

HARRY HAS A BROKEN RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS FATHER AND BROTHER

Harry has revealed a split in his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and older brother, Prince William, second in line.

He said that at some point Charles had stopped taking her calls and there was still a lot to do in their relationship.

I will always love him. But there are a lot of wounds that have happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal this relationship, Harry said.

He said he and William had been through hell together, we have a common experience, but we were on different paths.

HARRY AND MEGHAN HAVE TWO WEDDING CEREMONIES

The couples’ lavish wedding in May 2018 at Windsor Castle was a grand ceremony, watched by millions around the world. But Meghan revealed that she and Harry had already exchanged vows privately three days earlier in the presence of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Anglican Church.

We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this show is for the world, but we want our union between us, she said. “So the wishes we made in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Just the three of us, Harry added.

They also revealed that their second child, due this summer, will be a girl. Their son Archie was born in May 2019.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry Reveal the Gender of Their Second Child