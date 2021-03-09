Hollywood wants screenwriters – especially veterans. Here’s how to apply.

A United States Navy veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II finally received his service medals on April 12 at the American Legion in Fort Smith, Arkansas, 71 years to the day after his honorable release.

James Donald Neal Burnett, 91, from Alma has been awarded several medals, including the WWII Victory Medal, by US Senator John Boozman.

The senator called Burnett among the “greater generation” and thanked him for his service.

“It’s a real honor to congratulate Mr. Burnett on the back and thank him for his service,” Boozman said in front of a large group of veterans gathered at the American Legion Ellig-Stoufer Post 31. “We stand by to thank this special generation who left and did amazing things, ordinary people who did amazing things, came back and just went back to work. They not only rebuilt our country, but they ensured the protection of Europe and much of the rest of the world so that they could rebuild themselves. We forget that sometimes. “

The veterans were there to discuss their problems with the Veterans Choice health care program behind closed doors. Boozman is a member of the Senate Veterans Committee and hosts a series of listening sessions with Arkansas veterans. Boozman also had listening sessions in two other local towns.

Before presenting the medals, Boozman also thanked the veteran’s wife, Imogene Burnett, and their family because “to be of service no matter how long… is a family affair and we always want to remember the families who sacrificed.

One of the Burnett’s sons, James Alan Burnett, made the ultimate sacrifice in the 2002 Kate’s Basin fire in Wyoming. He was the first Oklahoma Department of Agriculture employee to die fighting a fire.

The Purple Heart is one of many medals veterans have waited decades to receive.

Kathy Watson, director of voter services in Boozman’s office, said many World War II veterans did not receive medals just because they returned home after the war and did not have any. makes the request. Boozman said his father, a B-17 size machine gunner during WWII, didn’t talk much about the war and when asked to talk about his experiences, he usually offered only a brief description : “It was cold.”

James and Imogene Burnett’s son Bob Burnett said his father was among those who simply came home after the war and did not apply for the medals. A family member, State Representative Rebecca Petty of District 93, “kicked the ball” on Burnett’s medals after a family visit last year, said Bob Burnett.

At the recent 91st General Assembly, Petty entered House Resolution 1039 to honor Burnett for his service from 1943 to 1946 as a Third Class Motor Machinist Journeyman on the USS Oak Hill LSD 7. He is entered the Navy a few months after his 18th birthday, Nov.11, 1943.

Anita Deason, Boozman’s senior military and veterans liaison, read a letter of recommendation in Burnett’s file for the crew of Captain CA Peterson’s ship, dated June 14, 1945: “In Okinawa, Oak Hill participated to one of the biggest and most important amphibious assaults. in the history of war. Then, for a period of 71 days, this ship shared the risks of supporting the armed forces on this island, often under continuous attacks from enemy aircraft. A suicide plane that was apparently targeting this ship was splashed with fire from our crews. Thanks to the joyful cooperation of all hands, every mission assigned to this ship has been successfully completed.

Also Read: WWII Veteran Receives Long-Overdue Purple Heart

The letter goes on to say that “remarkable” work has been done in particular by the repair force in order to keep landing ships and craft in working order.

“At first the higher authorities considered this work beyond the capacity of this ship, but through efficient administration and hard work it was done and won praise for the task force commander,” Peterson wrote.

“As often happens, the military don’t get all of their medals when they are released from the military, so we’re going to try to compensate for that today,” Deason said.

Burnett, born August 31, 1925 in Clayton, Oklahoma, served two years, four months, and 25 days in the Navy. He was honorably released, coincidentally, on April 12, 1946.

In addition to the WWII Victory Medal, the National Personnel Record Center also authorized Burnett to receive the Combat Action Ribbon, Chinese Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, Campaign Medal Asia-Pacific, the National Defense Service Medal, the Honorable Discharge Button, and the Honorable Discharge. Lapel pin.

Burnett is also eligible for the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, a foreign award that is not funded by the Department of Defense.