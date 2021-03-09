Spread Croatia, Montenegro is the new summer vacation destination

SSince the lockdown began, people have predicted that Covid-19 will reshape travel for good. Now this is the start. The first to come out of the blocks is One & Only. The upscale hotel brand is launching two new hotels in Montenegro, including a new hotel brand focused on health and fitness to tap into our new health concern.

Philippe Zuber, Managing Director of Kerzner International, parent company of the One & Only and Atlantis brands, revealed details exclusively to Telegraph Travel. After a year in which we all thought about our health more than ever, people are truly in their own bodies, he said. They realized that they would be in a better position for life and to fight off any infection if they were in good shape.

Most hotel brands are expanding and improving their sports and wellness offerings, from Westin which lends running kits to travelers to Aman which promises extreme sports. Zuber insists his new brand, called Siro (pronounced Sigh-row), will take things to the next level.



A rendering of the rooftop swimming pool of Siro, the new health and fitness-focused brand of One & Only group



Every element of a Siro property will be designed with health and fitness in mind. The rooms will have an incredible spa shower where you can apply the pressure and temperature you need to invigorate yourself before exercising or recover afterwards. Air filters, blackout blinds, soundproofing, and stickers to hide annoying sleep lights on TV screens will promote sleep. I hate the light on the TV! Zuber laughed. There will be no unhealthy snacks in the mini bar.

Each property will have a huge gymnasium of at least 1,000 square meters and a swimming pool where a dedicated trainer will work on the goals you let them know you want to achieve when you make your reservation. If you’re lucky, you’ll work with one of the brand’s new star athletes. First to join is Adam Peaty, who won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics and is favorite to win Olympic gold again later this year in Tokyo.

We will be working with athletes with incredible personalities and enthusiasm for what we do, Zuber said. Now it’s Adam’s time. This is his space. And after a while we will introduce the female athletes. Even though Peaty or the future hires aren’t on the property when you visit, Zuber says you’re going to put some plans put in place by them.



Fitness first: Siro will not only have a state-of-the-art gym and all kinds of classes and sports available, but star athletes will teach and create programs.



Credit:

Photography George Powell 2018 / George Powell





If the sport or exercise you want in the gym is not available on-site, you can head outside or to local sporting venues. Biking, running or tennis – my favorite, with a trainer or a hitting partner – is easy. But if you prefer something more specialized, like fencing, we can sort that out as well, he said.

Sports ethics extend to the spa or the recovery laboratory as it will be called. Infrared saunas and cryotherapy – to freeze your buttocks – will be available in the large recovery area. The only massage available will be the sports massage. You won’t get a soft feel or be able to choose a scent oil, Zuber said. But he’ll be careful not to make the experience so hardcore that it turns some guests off. We will cater for all fitness levels. We will also have a lot of yoga […] as well as the emphasis on general well-being and meditation.



Each property will have an expansive gymnasium of at least 1,000 square meters and a swimming pool where a dedicated trainer will work on the goals you let them know you want to achieve when booking.



Customers will be able to choose their diet – high in carbohydrates, protein, raw or, lastly, normal. We don’t want to be medical and we don’t want to impose anything, Zuber said.

Siros will not be seaside resorts. They will be in towns and villages. The first in Montenegro will open in Boka Bay in 2023, just along the coast of One & Only Portonovi, which opens in April, and is the brand’s first European outpost. It was chosen because the good weather makes it possible to exercise outdoors all year round. The opening is a further sign that Montenegro is developing into a new upscale destination for short trips. Aman led the way with Sveti Stefan’s opening in a 15th-century island fortress on an 80-acre coastal estate ten years ago. Tivat Airport is emerging as a popular destination for private jets.



A suite at One & Only Portonovi



Credit:

Rupert Peace / Rupert Peace





Zuber believes more urban business and leisure travelers will want to fit exercise, fitness and health into their schedule and be able to pick up where they left off when they last visited Siro. Siro will offer digital lessons and routines to customers when they are not traveling, to tap into the Peloton generation.

Zuber doesn’t just rely on the Covid effect to put his head to bed. The pandemic is accelerating trends that were already working in Siro’s favor. The wellness tourism market grew from $ 563 billion to $ 639 billion, or 6.5% per year between 2015 and 2017, more than twice as fast as the growth of tourism as a whole, according to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI). By 2022, GWI predicts the market will reach $ 919 billion, or 18% of all global tourism.



Montenegro could be the hot new luxury destination in Europe



Credit:

Rupert Peace / Rupert Peace





Fortunately, since Zuber is French, the last question is very simple. Can I have a glass of wine after my workout? There will be an amazing bar that will not only have these low calorie cocktails, just great cocktails. If you’ve been doing your sport, you know exactly how much fun you can have. Who knows? One bottle of Burgundy might not be enough.

The first Siro hotel will open in 2023. Rooms from around 288 per night (sirohotels.com). One & Only Portonovi opens in April, with rooms starting at 425 per night (oneandonlyresorts.com/portonovi)