Upcoming Bollywood movie releases in 2021





As the industry finds its way back to a semblance of normalcy, audiences are eager to welcome long-awaited artists to theaters. The pandemic may not be over, but the film industry has shown remarkable resilience in the face of the economic and creative challenges it has faced during this time. Producers are busy designing, filming and announcing new projects and there is a sense of cautious optimism that theaters will be buzzing with excitement again. Here is our pick of some of the productions worth waiting for on the big screen. 1. Chehre This production by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been in the news for some time for its thrilling program in Slovakia, a 14 minute scene that Amitabh Bachchan produced in one take and its thrilling premise that has been kept under wraps until now. . Thrillers are rare in Hindi cinema and audiences are eagerly awaiting this one, especially since it is also associating Bachchan with Emraan Hashmi for the first time. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is set to hit theaters on April 30, as announced by producer Anand Pandit. 2. Gangubai kathiawadi Sanjay director Leela Bhansali with lead actor Alia Bhatt is all to salute after the launch of his trailer. This biographical crime film is based on the life of Gangubai kathiawadias as the name suggests and is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Although Alia is the focus of this film, it also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa playing supporting roles, with special appearances from Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi. This next blockbuster is due out on July 30 in theaters 3. Bellbottom COVID-19 has blocked many films and delayed their release dates, but this spy thriller from Pooja Entertainment has crossed all the barriers and will finally be released on May 28, 2021. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film stars Akshay Kumar , Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. Said to be set in the eighties and based on a true story, Bellbottom will come up against Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson, star of Fast And Furious 9: The Fast Saga. The public is of course eagerly awaiting the arrival of these biggies in theaters. 4. Radhe This Salman Khan star promises to bring back the excitement of an Eid box office release this year. Directed by Prabhu Deva, and supposedly based on the South Korean hit Veteran, the film is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. The film is set to hit theaters on May 13, 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, and has sparked a wave of excitement among fans. 5. Laal Singh Chaddha This official adaptation of Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks has been in the works for some time now. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. Starring Aamir himself in the lead role, it also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. There was a huge media buzz surrounding Aamir’s performance, the diversity of over 100 Indian locations and after almost a full year of delays due to COVID19, the film is finally set to be released on Christmas this year. 6. 83 This director of Kabir Khan is jointly produced by Khan himself, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The period film captures the thrilling period of 1983 when fearless young skipper Kapil Dev and his underemployed team won the first World Cup for India against all odds and made history. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri make up the rest of the cast. After being delayed for a year, the film is now ready for release on June 4, 2021 at the theater.

