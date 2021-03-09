Entertainment
Jon Snow, 73, welcomes baby through surrogate
- Bang showbiz
- March 9, 2021
Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow, 73, and his wife Dr Precious Lunga welcomed baby boy into the world via surrogate mother
Jon Snow and his wife, Dr Precious Lunga, have welcomed a baby boy into the world.
The 73-year-old newsreader and his 46-year-old wife had a surrogate child on March 2 after suffering “numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages.”
In a statement, he said: “In our desire to seal our 11 year marriage with a baby, my wife has suffered many medical setbacks and miscarriages.
“Therefore, we will always be deeply grateful to our surrogate mother, who brought our embryo to term.
“In the midst of these difficult times, we feel doubly blessed to be able to celebrate our good fortune.”
The broadcaster who has two older daughters from his first marriage to Madeleine Colvin married academic Precious in 2010.
Jon has referred to their 27-year age gap in the past and noted that he doesn’t see it as a barrier to love.
He said previously: “She’s somewhere in her 40s.
“She’s very, very mature. I mean, she’s a serious boffin.”
They first met in 2001 before getting married on the Caribbean island of Mustique.
Jon, who is Channel 4 News’ longest-serving presenter, having presented the program since 1989, is deprived of his personal life and has never revealed details of their special day, although he later admitted that the ceremony had taken place.
He insisted, “Yes, I got married, but I have absolutely no interest in discussing my private life.”
Precious is an epidemiologist at the Medical Research Council and specializes in HIV prevention in Africa.
In addition to being a Yale World Fellow, she also served as captain of the University of Cambridge women’s karate team while there for a PhD in Neuroscience.
