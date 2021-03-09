Exclusive interview! Luv Sinha on her best friends from Bollywood: I really like Krishna and Tiger Shroff | Hindi movie news





Shatrughan Sinhas’ son Luv Sinha grew up with other star children like Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. Although they still meet on occasion, there are only a few in the industry that he is still close to. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actor spoke about his best friends in Bollywood, being a child star and filmmakers he admires. Excerpts How much of a blessing or a curse has been to being a star kid?

I will never say it was a curse. I will always be grateful for every opportunity and memory I have. Being a part of this industry, even the negative experiences, have been a blessing for me. As for my career, would I like it to be better? Absolutely! But you can never know; that may still change. One of the best examples is Kartik Aaryan, who is a friend of my brother Kushs. He worked hard for many years and only now is he reaping the rewards of success. Do you have any friends in the industry?

During my childhood, I was friends with Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Ranbir, not so much actually, but we all got together often. I don’t have many friends in the industry anymore. However, the two people I really like are Tiger and Krishna Shroff; they are both very good and genuine people.

How do you deal with negativity and social media trolls?

I don’t care about them at all; I don’t even care. When people comment on something bad, I’m like, good for you, maybe you’ve accomplished something today. Maybe their success in life is online and abusing someone. There will always be people like that. During the elections too, the ruling party, the opposition and the IT cells betrayed me, but as soon as the elections were over, they disappeared. Some people don’t like you because you belong to a certain family. What can you do about it? I can’t change my family because some random person doesn’t like it. I hardly pay any attention to it. However, I appreciate constructive criticism. Which filmmakers do you admire and would like to work with?

I admire filmmakers like Priyadarshan sir, Milan Luthria sir is very good, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, who makes very interesting commercial films. I also admire the work of Om Rauts. I saw a visionary in him given what he did in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It was a very unique movie and I’m glad the industry has someone like it. It’s not really who I want to work with but that I should be able to fit into the character they visualized. I would be more than happy to work with all of these great filmmakers. I have to convince them that I am what they are looking for. I would also love to work with newcomers if they have a good script and a strong production company backing them up. I have seen what happens when it doesn’t, which is why it is important to me that they have strong financial support for their project.



