Review: In the Hollywood actor’s collection of essays, 40s laughs and insight





If you’re, like Annabelle Gurwitch, just another regular, straight, cisgender woman of a certain age, reading her new collection of personal essays, Youre Leaving When? you will probably feel like a long, intimate conversation with your funniest friend. Gurwitch is a bestselling author and one of those actors who brought her to life in Hollywood for decades without becoming a household name. Shes also a good shot. When the book opens with Homeward Bound (one of the best in the book), Gurwitches’ only child just left for college, her 20-year-old husband decided he wanted a new life (without her) , she has aged by no longer playing, and both of her parents recently passed away her mother suddenly passing the day of her father’s funeral. As she writes in the introduction, it was the worst time, it was the worst time. The book chronicles her adventures in downward mobility as she picks up the coins, sometimes literally, as when she has to walk the lives of her parents, including her father’s authentic Rolex, and sometimes figuratively like when, in an effort to offset the cost. to stay in her house before the divorce, she decides to welcome roommates, boarders and then, in a fit of guilty kindness, a homeless couple (the best of the lot). Collections of fun essays are everywhere these days, often written by celebrities and comedians. But unlike some of the stars who manage to get away with curvy observations, Gurwitch connects deeply to both a middle-aged stage of life and our current cultural moment. The final piece in the book, In a Muted Zoom No One Can Hear You Scream, is about starting the online writing group Writers Writing Alone Together to tackle the loneliness of sheltering in place during COVID-19. In Free To Be… Them and Them, she criticizes her own handling of when her adult child Eza told her they weren’t binary and asked to be called out by the them and them pronouns. Like most collections, when are you leaving? is uneven. Gurwitch is a very entertaining writer and she is best when she tells her own story with her own funny voice. In Theyve Got the Alias ​​That Weve Been Living Under, she criticizes the way the Hollywood industrial complex portrays women in their forties on Sunset Boulevard to How Stella Got Her Groove Back to Laurie Metcalfs character in Lady Bird. As a reviewer, it’s thought-provoking, but it has the effect of shattering the Gurwitches’ own history, which is why they were reading in the first place. In Dear Girlfriends, epistemological sending of the fantasy of living out her golden years in a small common house surrounded by our best aging buds, she begins again. It’s a pretty funny concept, but it’s not part of the story we signed up for. However, any minor missteps in the book can be forgiven, as in the end, Writer, Mother, Actor Annabelle Gurwitch is also the person who coined the term chore porn to describe a set of rubber-heavy boudoir photos including her ex has already spoken to her in. And for that she would have to get some sort of prize. When are you going: downhill mobility adventures

by Annabelle Gurwitch

(Counterpoint; 213 pages; $ 26)





