Alice Cooper says Keith Richards is the only person who calls him by his real name

Alice Cooper has one of the most popular stage names in rock history. He is so popular that not many people call him by his real name except for one notable rock icon.

In a new interview with the UKThe sun, Cooper, real name Vincent Damon Furnier, said, “The only person who calls me Vince is Keith Richards.”

Cooper added, “Damn it, say, Vinnie, Vinnie, how long has it been since you had a drink?” And I will answer, over 30 years. And he goes, Ah, ask the question, why? ”

Cooper recently released a new album titledStories from Detroit.The album pays homage to Shock Rock’s hometown Godfather from Detroit and the gritty hard rock that came from the city.

Cooper said in a declarationon the album, “Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield. San Francisco had the Grateful Dead plane and Jefferson. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not finding its place in the United States (musically or in terms of image), Detroit was the only place to recognize Alice Cooper’s hard rock guitar sound and our crazy stage spectacle. Detroit was a paradise for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit… we were home.

Stories from Detroitis currently available on digital platforms here. Physical copies, including special purple vinyl editions of the album, are available at AliceCooper.com.

