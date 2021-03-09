The 10 best supporting actors who stole the show

Screen time is a precious commodity for all involved. Such is the brutal nature of the film industry that a leading role of aspiring actors can find themselves strewn across the editing room floor, never to see the light of day. And even when the small part hits the big screen, it can be pummeled from memory by the cruel human conditioning that a masterful acting performance must be badge-accompanied and composed in bright lights.

While someone with only a few minutes of screen time is inevitably going to be pushed out of the limelight by the lead roles, sometimes it doesn’t take more than a few minutes to completely steal the show.

When the time needed to build a character with all the essential depth that makes a great performance is limited, it makes truly exceptional supporting roles all the more commendable. A supporting actor might not have the pressure to direct the picture, but they are invited to add momentum somehow, and some actors thrive on that.

Below, we watched ten times where the release of making a splash and then leaving the stage is grabbed by the secondary star. Without further ado, let’s dive into the acts of support that stole the show.

The ten supporting performances that steal the show:

10. Leonardo DiCaprio What Eats Gilbert Grapes

Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for more Oscars than there are Bones in an Irish repertoire, and his first was for his work in What Eats Gilbert Grapes when the star was only 19 years old. The film, released in 1993, saw him play the difficult role of a mentally handicapped boy in the care of his older brother (played by Johnny Depp) in the film directed by Lasse Hallstrm.

It was a performance that clearly heralded his upcoming fame. It was not only the skill he displayed in handling a difficult role that skyrocketed the performance, but also the deeply moving charm with which he imbued it. Darlene Cates and Johnny Depp both put on stellar performances, not to mention the rest of the ensemble’s cast, but DiCaprio punctuated the drama with deeply moving emotional moments.

9. Meryl Streep The devil wears Prada

You ask any living actor to name their top ten inspirations, and Meryl Streep will be on just about everyone’s list. Shes won three Oscars and was nominated for many more, one of which was for her sassy turn into David Frankels. The devil wears Prada.

The role isn’t the most obvious to Streep, and much of the shine behind the performance has to do with playing on that very fact. It might not be as respectful as her performance in something like Sophies Choice, but he has an undeniable sense of pleasure.

8. Cuba Gooding Jr. Jerry maguire

Tom Cruise is one hell of a brave presence to steal some thunder, but that’s exactly what Cuba Gooding Jr. did in his perfectly complimenting performance in the ’90s if he tried to hit, Jerry maguire.

Cameron Crowe’s film saw him take on the role of football star Rod Tidwells and perform well enough to earn the Oscar for hard work. It’s both a film and a performance that’s hard to praise for all the right reasons. He just does what He says on the tin in the most uplifting and invigorating way.

7. Judi Dench Shakespeare in love

Judi Denchs performance in the 1998 John Maddens film Shakespeare in love might not have been as short as Oscar winner Beatrice Straights, five minutes 40 seconds in Network, but as for the screen time to show the steel report, it’s right up there.

Other than scoring a late winner as a substitute in a cup final, there is no other profession in the world where eight minutes of work could represent a career high point celebrated by all who see it. While Dench rightly argues that many more hours were spent purely on makeup, it was the captivating screen time that everyone in the theater was discussing on the way home. It might have been measurable in seconds, but it felt much longer, in the best possible way.

6. JK Simmons Whiplash

A movie about a student jazz drummer didn’t sound like the most obvious hit of 2014, but the image directed by Damien Chazelle was such a hit that it spoofed car insurance ads at the top of the search results. Google Whiplash. The plot seems endless on paper, but the performances bring it home in an exhilarating cinematic glow.

JK Simmons was uncompromising in every way. He portrayed a bullish character who resonated with audiences capturing similar manipulators in the real world while imbuing the performance with a loathsome villainy side. Simmons had the right tempo to add the energy to this film and deservedly won the Oscar.

5. Christoph Waltz Inglorious Basterds

Sometimes that first great supporting role can announce you to the world. As soon as the curtain opened on Quentin Tarantinos’ epic WWII fantasy epic, it was clear that Waltz’s new name was directly on the same dancefloor as the main stars filling the other roles.

From one of the best opening scenes in movie history, to the fabulously mind-boggling of its bingo finale, Christoph Waltz delivered a performance as good as any Hollywood has ever seen. He embodied the duality of charisma and pure evil in a way that seemed transparent despite the incredible challenge of such a role. Without a doubt, he was helped by a stellar ensemble, but in the end, it’s Col Hans Landa who stays on the public’s mind forever.

4. R. Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket

Well what is your main malfunction problem? This is just one line in a tirade of classic insults that are sprinkled by Sgt. Hartmans mouths like a barrage of abusive machine guns. In Stanley Kubricks’ epic Vietnam War, R. Lee Ermey stole the show to such an extent that almost every line he shouted in the film is memorable.

There are certain roles that an actor simply seems born to play and this is certainly the case with the fortuitous turn of events that led to Ermey in the role. Criminal misdeeds as a teenager forced the actor into the military, and it looks like this quirk of fate was what earned him the perfect portrayal he produced. Shocking, moving and funny, it was a trick that stole the show.

3. Javier Bardem There is no country for old people

Few performances in movie history have been as instantly iconic as Javier Bardem in the Coen Brothers classic. There is no country for old people. With the help of the mercurial director duo and a star cast at their peak, Bardem certainly brought Cormac McCarthys’ Anton Chigurh to life.

The beauty of the performance was that it offered something new, which is no small feat considering the image landed on big screens in 2007. The Emotional Black Hole and the Bastard’s Total Enigmatic Evil bowl cut appeared to be entirely new. One minor actor may have intrigued audiences with his complete lack of humanizing embellishments, but Bardem was undoubtedly unsettling in his steadfast role.

2. Anthony Hopkins The Thesilenceofthelambs

Perhaps the real measure of Hopkins’ performance is that he actually received an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role despite stealing just 16 minutes of scenes from the nearly two hour film. His peeled face alongside superb guide Jodie Fosters catapulted Jonathan Demmes’ adaptation to instant success.

When you’ve only got 16 minutes to captivate an audience, there’s no appeal for subtlety, and Dr. Lecters Bravura Madness wasted no time with pleasant hello. It’s such a memorable performance that no one has ever been able to see Chianti again in the same way.

1. Heath Ledger The black Knight

Christopher nolans Dark Knight Trilogy was revolutionary in many ways. He transposed the comic into the crime thriller genre, creating a sort of Michael Mann film in a cape, but he also gave the villain an equal bill, instead of guiding his vague nefarious ways in the realm of unknown obscured.

Alongside Christian Bales’ brilliant Batman, Heath Ledger has found a way to create a haunting take on the dynamics of the good guys and the bad guys. He was dark and twisted, with enough charisma to bring home his slightly scarier spots with emotion. It was an acting game heralded by critics, audiences, and other stars, and rightly so. The performance is not just one of the biggest supporting roles, but one of the best performances in movie history.