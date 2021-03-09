George Clooney says his wife Amal watches emergency room reruns





The past has returned to bite George Clooney. The Oscar winner joked that his wife Amal watched him in emergency room reruns and was not too happy with the behavior of his characters. My wife is watching them now and it gives me a lot of trouble because I forgot all the terrible things (my character) was doing to pick up women and things, he told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will. Arnett during an appearance. on their SmartLess podcast this week. George Clooney and says his wife Amal Clooney watches old reruns of “ER”. Clemens Bilan / Getty Images Watch TODAY all day! Receive the best news, information and inspiration TODAY, all day long. ER was hugely successful and ran for 15 seasons after its premiere in 1994. Clooney, who left the show in 1999, won two Emmy nominations for his role as handsome ladies’ man, Dr. Doug Ross. The actor noted on the podcast that the show was receiving around 42 million viewers at the time, which was unheard of at the time. Clooney cemented his bona fide star status in the drama, and Bateman jokingly wondered if Amal would be stunned by the star watching him. “Yeah, she’s not my wife,” Clooney replied, eliciting laughter. Clooney, 59, married Amal in 2014. He said she was just too good to be true. The truth was I met this amazing woman and she took my breath away and she was bright and funny and beautiful and kind and I was kind of swept off my feet, he told the hosts of podcast. We got engaged after a few months and got married the first year we met. (It) surprised me more than anyone in the world and everyone was quite surprised. The couple are parents to twins Alexander and Ella, 3. They are monsters, he said. Everything is destroyed in a second. Clooney, who is a notorious prankster, also shared how his son put peanut butter on his shoe and claimed it was poop before he ate it, proving he was a piece of the old block. He said it took a long time for him to enjoy fatherhood because children are so dependent on their mother for the first year. Well the first 12 months the guy literally has nothing to do, they don’t care about you at all. They are like mom for everything, for food, for everything, he says. And then, yes, the fun begins, he added.

