Bollywood celebrities who have been criticized on social media





Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to endure a brutal weight of digital media and are not spared even for the most trivial of things, including what they are wearing, who they are dating or even a role they are playing. Over the years, several Bollywood personalities like Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha have faced the wrath of social media users who criticized them, mistreated them and made them shame. IANS takes a look at some of the names in the world of Hindi TV and cinema that have been bullied, criticized and trolled on social media lately: Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actress Rubina Dilaik was ruthlessly trolled by social media users for apparently being arrogant towards photographers taking pictures of her after a video of her was shown at the airport in Mumbai. Rubina has been called "ghamandi" (arrogant) and "high attitude". Ankita Lokhande In January, Ankita faced heavy trolls for celebrating over three million Instagram followers and failing to give credit to her ex-beau, the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote: "# 2021 I welcome you with an open heart, Happy New Year everyone. Well done to 3M followers. Thank you for all the love #ankitalokhande # newyear2021 # 3million #congratulations ". A section of netizens trolled the actress, saying that all of her publicity was due to Sushant. Kangana Ranaut Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come under heavy criticism after comparing herself to Hollywood stars such as Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She labeled herself as a "raw talent" like Streep, claiming she could perform action stunts like Gadot. Internet users accused her of being "narcissistic", "self-obsessed" and "pompous". Kangana had also called herself the best actress in the world. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali TV personalities Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have come under heavy criticism for recently traveling with their biological daughter Tara and leaving behind their adopted children Khushi and Rajveer. The actress had to write an open letter clarifying that Khushi and Rajveer were spending time in their hometown with their grandparents. Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek has often been attacked for belonging to an important film family. In 2020, when he and his father Amitabh Bachchan fought Covid, he was questioned by a troll: "Your father admitted to hospital… Ab Kiske bharose baith ke khaoge". This is not the first time that Abhishek has faced such an attack. He is often questioned for the privilege that many believe he enjoys being from the Bachchan clan. (IANS / SP)







