Opinion: Notorious Hollywood Classics Seen in a Whole New Way





But more and more people are realizing that adhering to this definition creates a phenomenal problem: time moves on, society evolves and changes, but classical works remain the same – bringing with them values, attitudes and traditions. mores of bygone eras. And while we can’t change the past, we can reflect on it, criticize it, and question it. This is exactly what Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has set out to do with the new series, “Reframed Classics,” which will feature and discuss 18 culturally significant films that we might call “problematic favorites”.

All of these films were made between the dawn of the ‘walkie-talkie’ era and the 1960s, when America began to rely long on the horrific realities on which our nation was built – a story that includes slavery and institutionalized white supremacy, Native genocide, xenophobic exploitation and exclusion, demonization of disability, persecution of LGBTQ people and persistent gender inequality.

I cannot commend TCM enough for choosing to create this series – as I wrote before, framing the beloved but offensive artifacts from our past with an educational context is the right thing to do. Hiding or erasing our racist history not only creates gaps in our cultural timeline, it eliminates good times for learning and allows us to pretend we’ve always been better than we are.

TCM designed the series as part of WarnerMedia’s larger strategy of putting the classics in context (WarnerMedia also owns CNN). We first saw it when HBO Max briefly removed “Gone with the Wind” from its streaming platform this summer, before restoring it with an introductory post from film specialist and host TCM Jacqueline Stewart and a group conversation moderated by historian Donald Bogle. Packaged in this way, WarnerMedia was able to ensure that the film could be both appreciated for its artistic merits and questioned for its grossly stereotypical imagery and romanticization of slavery.

The first season of the new series , which premiered on March 4 with a quartet of films, began, naturally, with “Gone with the Wind”. He also presented “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”, a movie that treats the kidnapping and forced marriage of women as a cute romantic comedy encounter; “Rope”, a Hitchcock thriller that some have suggested, places the murderous nature of its protagonists in a homoerotic subtext; and “The Four Feathers”, a war film that presents Arabs as “savages” and uses dismissive slurs to reference them, while presenting British colonization of the Middle East as a test of courage for white men. On March 11, the series tackles patronizing feminism and the occasional ‘Woman of the Year’ stereotypes, explores ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ – a film that challenges racism, but in doing so, delves into other stereotypes, including the ‘minority model’ – and reviews a trio of films featuring white actors wearing various shades of face paint to portray ‘ethnic’ roles: ‘Gunga Din’, ‘Sinbad the Sailor’ and ‘The Jazz Singer’ . On a personal note, I applaud TCM’s decision to include two notorious chapters from Hollywood’s long love affair with Yellowface: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the beloved Audrey Hepburn romantic comedy, which features Mickey Rooney as the grotesque Mr. Yunioshi, and “Dragon Seed,” which features the great Katharine Hepburn as part of a whole series of eye-glued white Hollywood pillars, playing Chinese villagers and Japanese soldiers. Of the two, Tiffany is the one that continues to be screened regularly, including by TCM himself, who hosted a limited re-release of the film. in more than 650 cinemas in 2016 . (It’s bound to have even bigger exposure this year, which marks the film’s 60th anniversary.) In contrast, “Dragon Seed” is rarely, if ever, shown in public, though it has been critically acclaimed at the time. era and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. nods for Aline MacMahon’s turn as the character only known as “Ling Tan’s wife”. Tiffany’s popularity has forced an ongoing conversation about Yellowface’s racist history in Hollywood. The erasure of “Dragon Seed” has allowed us to forget how many of our great “classic” cinematographs were part of this story: not just Rainer, Brenner, Rooney and Hepburn, but Myrna Loy, Edward G. Robinson, Peter Lorre, Anthony Quinn, Alec Guinness, Tony Randall, Rex Harrison, Fred Astaire, Marlon Brando, John Wayne, John Gielgud, Peter Ustinov and Peter Sellers – often with critical praise and commercial success. To date, the same number of white actors have won Oscars for roles in which they wore yellow-faced makeup (Luise Rainer, German-Russian American Yul Brenner – who has often exaggerated his Mongolian heritage and Linda Hunt, if you count) as Asian actors in the history of the oscars (Miyoshi Umeki in 1957, Ben Kingsley in 1982 and Haing S. Ngor in 1984). This is a testament to how slowly the gears of industry turn and the enormous inertia they face in turning: This year, “Minari”, Lee Isaac Chung’s phenomenal exploration of an invisible side of the world. Americana, seems destined to be relegated to the “Best Foreign Language Picture”, even though its director and most of its actors are of Asian descent. The lesson seems to be that Asians can be valued, but only when they are defined as outsiders, rather than as an integral and essential part of the fabric of American society. With that in mind, I’ll be avidly watching more of “Reframed Classics” – but I have a suggestion for the next installment in the series, if there is one: Give us a grand and unfailing tour of Hollywood’s legacy. by Yellowface. At a time when xenophobic rhetoric is rife and attacks on Asians are on the rise, it is essential for us to address the deep roots of anti-Asian bias and the complicity of Tinseltown’s image makers in the process of rejection, distortion and complicity. dehumanisation.

