SAS: Rogue Heroes launches sex education, skin and Game of Thrones stars





While waiting for the final season of Peaky Blinders to air, creator Steven Knight has been busy with an all new upcoming drama that is set to take BBC One by storm. SAS: Rogue Heroes is based on the bestselling Ben Macintyres novel of the same name and will tell the story of the formation of the world’s largest Special Forces (SAS) unit in the darkest days of WWII. The BBC has just announced the star cast of the series, which will be helmed by Sex Education actor Connor Swindells, who plays SAS rebel and founder David Stirling. Skins star Jack OConnell, Game of Thrones Alfie Allen and Modern Loves Sofia Boutella play the gang of reckless rascals that Stirling recruits for his undercover unit. Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) will play Lt. Col. Wrangel Clarke. Speaking of casting news, Swindells said: I feel extremely honored to join this series with such a talented group of people. To portray such an interesting man is incredibly exciting and I feel very lucky to be able to do it. It’s going to be an incredible race. OConnell added: I am excited to be working on a bold and ambitious new Steven Knights project with a brilliant director and other cast members. Playing legend Paddy Mayne is an honor. I can’t wait to find myself stuck in the challenge of telling this story. Knight himself also spoke about the conscious decision to pick the youngsters to reflect the age on which the real heroes are based. I am truly delighted to bring together the best of a new generation of UK and international talent to tell this remarkable story, Knight revealed. The people represented and who did such amazing things were young, in their twenties, and we made a conscious decision to choose people of the same age. We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe that our young and talented actors will do justice to this period in history. While there is no confirmed release for SAS: Rogue Heroes yet, filming is currently underway. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for the latest news.

