Some time ago, we reported that Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali both tested positive for Covid. Following this, Alia Bhatt who worked closely with the two, on Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi have also opted for a Covid-19 test. Although Alia tested negative, the actress decided to quarantine herself at home.
Revealing details according to source, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor worked Brahmastra, although Alia took precautions with Ranbir tested positive, she got tested almost every day. But now that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also tested positive, Alia is not taking any risks even though her test report is negative.
Continuing further, the source adds: After Messrs Sanjay’s test reports were positive, everyone who came in contact with him was asked to take the covid test. As a precaution, Alia decided to impose a home quarantine just to be safer.
Back on the job plane, Alia Bhatt recently made headlines with her stellar performance in Sanjay director Leela Bhansali’s teaser. Gangubai Kathiawadi.
