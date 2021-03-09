BAFTAS 2021: Indian actor Adarsh ​​Gourav nominated in the best actor category for “ the White Tiger ”





Image source: INSTAGRAM / ADARSH GOURAV Indian actor Adarsh ​​Gourav nominated for Best Actor category for ‘The White Tiger’ Indian actor Adarsh ​​Gourav has signaled prominent BAFTA actor for his performance in Netflix film “The White Tiger”, the British Academy announced on Tuesday. The film, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, marks the first leading role of Gourav, known for appearing in the “My Name is Khan”, “Mom” and Netflix series “Leila”. The film in English is directed by Ramin Bahrani. Bahrani, known for “Fahrenheit 451” and “99 Homes”, also received a BAFTA nomination in the adapted screenplay category. Balram de Gourav is the protagonist of the film, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao. From being ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background and forcing him to fall for a crime he didn’t commit, the film traces Balram’s journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya. Gourav will face awards season favorites Riz Ahmed for “Sound Of Metal” and the late Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Mads Mikkelsen for the Danish film “Another Round”. Veteran British actor Anthony Hopkins (“Le Père”) and French actor Tahar Rahim (“Le Mauritanien”) are also nominated in the lead actor category. The BAFTA awards ceremony will take place on April 11.







