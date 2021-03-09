Meghan and Hollywood’s ‘Suits’ family rallied around her





Before marrying into the royal family, the Duchess portrayed lawyer Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 on the show

Creator of “Suits”, Aaron Korsh, tweeted that she “is not a monster”.

“She is a strong woman with a kind heart who is trying to navigate her way through an unimaginable situation,” he wrote. “I don’t know the details of an incident from years ago, but if the late night emails make you a horrible person, then I’m going to hell 50 times.”

Korsh was referring to the announcement from Buckingham Palace that an investigation was underway into allegations that the Duchess of Sussex intimidated some staff.

Co-star Patrick J. Adams also tweeted his support. “Meghan Markle and I spent most of a decade working together on Suits,” he wrote before the interview aired. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, generous, happy and supportive member of our TV family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accumulated. After the interview aired in the United States, tennis star Serena Williams shared a statement on social media in which she wrote “my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion” . “I know firsthand the sexism and racism that institutions and the media use to defame women and people of color to belittle us, to break us down and demonize us,” Williams wrote. Other figures such as Hilary Clinton, Bernice King, Maria Shriver, Gabrielle Union and the country’s youngest poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, also weighed in on the interview. “Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration and reconciliation in a new era,” Gorman tweeted. “They didn’t just abuse her light – they missed it.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos