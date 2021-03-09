Corrupt Line of Duty Officer | New trailer might hint Kate is H

Fans are desperately awaiting the upcoming Sixth Series of Line of Duty for a number of reasons, including the chance to see Ted Hastings release some of his favorite catchphrases and the introduction of another big guest star in the form of Kelly Macdonald. .

But arguably the most anticipated aspect of the new series is the possibility of finally discovering the identity of the corrupt Fourth Senior Officer, and some fans believe the recently released trailer may have provided a big clue.

In the final moments of the trailer, new character Chloe (Shalom Brune-Franklin) is seen asking Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) Do you still think there’s a fourth man? to which he responds, male or female.

And most importantly, the trailer then moves on to a final shot of Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). Could this suggest that the Corrupt Fourth Officer is none other than Kate herself?

It would certainly be a major twist for the hit drama, but this isn’t the first time while promoting the new series that the series has hinted that the generally reliable Kate may not quite be. what it seems.

When a trailer arrived late last month, fans were quick to point out that it seemed Kate was not on the same side as Ted and Steve.

A brief clip showed her standing alongside new character Joanne Davidson (Macdonald) and appearing to grab her gun after Ted said: This is Superintendent Hastings, you will be treated fairly with full protection of the law.

It is possible that Kate is simply back undercover, although it has been previously hinted that her days as a Discovery Officer may be over. With Steve and Ted, they both found themselves struggling with some tough questions before it was now Kates’ turn to be questioned about his own colleagues in the AC-12?

And there would certainly be a lot of questions the show should answer if Kate is indeed Chief H among them regarding why she took on corrupt cop Matthew Dot Cottan in Series 3.

There are still several other possibilities regarding the identity of the last remaining H, including Hastings himself, although he appeared to be exonerated at the end of season five after emerging as a suspect, series creator Jed. Mercurio refused to rule out this possibility. that Ted might still be a bent copper.

Another prime suspect is Rohan Sindwhani (Ace Bhatti), who was featured as the Central Police and Crime Commissioner in Round 5.

In the new trailer, Rohan is seen telling the press that there is no corruption in this police force, a claim we know to be just a little misleading, and indeed the next thing we hear. is Ted ranting, A bare-faced liar promoted to the highest office!

BBC

And of course, there’s also Joanne Davidson, the new character played by Kelly Macdonald who is the subject of the latest AC-12 investigation and who Mercurio has described as the AC-12’s most enigmatic opponent to date.

Joanne is being questioned for her unconventional conduct while leading a murder investigation, and it looks certain she will face strong charges over the course of the series, but it’s possible she’s still an actor. more prominent in the police corruption scandal than us (and AC-12) first suspect.

One thing is for sure, the next series is bound to be full of as many twists and turns as it usually does and will undoubtedly end with a whole bunch of new theories once the series returns later this month.

Line of Duty returns Sunday March 21 at 9 p.m. on BBC One. Take a look at the rest of our Drama cover, or find out what else is there with our TV guide.