Panoramic Bollywood camera in ‘unexplored’ northeastern region

As the entertainment industry marches on the path to recovery from the deadly coronavirus while restarting work, it is interesting that the northeastern region of the country is emerging as a hotspot for filming. The Northeast region has become one of the most favorite destinations for filmmakers to pan with their cameras and capture the essence and beauty of the mountainous terrain. Leading film directors like Anek, Bhediya, and many more have taken to the hilly terrain to shoot their next respective films.

The northeast region becomes a shooting hotspot

Director Anubhav Sinha navigates a spy story with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Assam, while Amar Kaushik stands ready to retrace the supernatural tale of Bhediya in the desert of Arunachal Pradesh with the actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee. Besides the two films, another director, Meghna Gulzar, is also expected to shoot her next project in Meghalaya, Assam and Nagaland.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who finances Anek told the Hindustan Times about the charm of the northeast region that attracted filmmakers to lead their project. He also spoke about travel restrictions due to the pandemic which has caused filmmakers to choose locations in India over overseas. He said there can be no bright side to a global pandemic but, due to the setback, the Bollywood film industry has decided to lead some projects against the incredible beauty of the landscape.

Besides Bhushan Kumar, the producer Dinesh Vijan who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh with the whole team of Bhediya also praised the beautiful unexplored place. Speaking the same with the entertainment portal, he said that for quite some time the stories relating to the country have been proving to be inspiring to people. He further praised the beauty of the place and said all the land was untouched and innocent and the team planned to shoot the area responsibly, without harming nature. Continuing, he also shared his reasons for filming the supernatural film in Arunachal Pradesh and revealed that the script required a backdrop of deep forests, natural habitat, and an ethnic lifestyle, which Arunachal Pradesh offers. in abundance. Therefore, the beauty of the state is quite appropriate for the whole scenario.