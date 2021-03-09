Scotch Plains actor / filmmaker Garry Pastore explores stress management and personal battles in ‘Destressed’ book

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ – Garry Pastore, local of Scotch Plains, is the author of a book, DESTRESSED, on how to overcome stress, in which he describes different types of stress, how they can affect our health and the ways to manage them. The actor and filmmaker also includes personal accounts of his struggles to de-stress.

Using documentary storytelling, along with touching dramatic scenes and hilarious comedy, DESTRESSED (2013) told the story of a man’s insane search for reason in a mad world. Pastore, who starred in the film, finds himself with post-traumatic stress disorder after the terrorist attacks of September 11. The increasing stress in his life leaves him hospitalized and facing serious health and psychological trauma. He puts his problems into perspective and travels the country in search of enlightenment and meets brave people along the way. Eventually, he realizes that helping others is the real key to unlocking the secrets of stress management.

“Stress is no joke. Stress kill“Pastore told TAPintoSPF.” But how does stress kill? It leads to high blood pressure, heart attacks, anxiety, and depression. “

Stress is simply a reaction to a stimulus that disturbs our physical or mental balance. A stressful event can trigger the fight-or-flight response, causing hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol to skyrocket in the body. Long-term or chronic stress can have adverse effects on health.

“You may not be able to control the stressors in your world, but you can change your reaction to them. Most of my colleagues thought it was a joke when I said I was going to make a stress movie, ”said Pastore, who has mounted his own battles with depression. “You can’t snap your fingers and fix mental illness.”

“It takes courage to share a personal story,” says co-author Dana Ketels, a certified transformation mentor, coach and master in non-verbal communication based in Belgium, who has written a self-help notebook and tools that readers can use. face any stressful challenge life throws at them.

“My mission is to teach people constructive and positive ways to face challenges and to become aware of themselves so that they can communicate effectively with confidence, courage and authenticity,” she said. “The takeaways from this book are: 1) being a better person, 2) helping others, 3) getting things done. Hope we can be a warmer, friendlier, kinder company. I don’t like what I see lately. ”

Ketels was one of the backers of Pastore’s 2013 award-winning film, DESTRESSED because it was so close to its own mission. She is now the author of the chapter on DESTRESSED stress management in 10 steps in the book of the same title.

Pastore, has been acting for over 35 years and is best known for playing difficult characters, such as “Matty The Horse” in the HBO drama series, The Deuce, for three seasons. His acting credits include the television series Blue blood, Law and order: criminal intent, and The Sopranos, as well as films including the wolf of Wall Street, Donnie Brasco, Carlito’s Way, Goodfellas, and The Irishman. Later this month, he will be seen in Last Call with his co-stars Jeremy Piven (HBO’s Entourage), veteran actor Bruce Dern, former SNL cast member Cheri Oteri and Cathy Moriarty (Angry bull).

“I want to teach people not to play the victim,” says Pastore. “Don’t blame other people if things don’t work out the way you want them to. Take responsibility. It’s a message people need to hear.”

