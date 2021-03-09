Taylor Swift and the wisdom of youth





When she was 18, Taylor Swift wrote a song called Fifteen. At the time, I swore I was going to marry her someday, but I made some of my biggest dreams come true, she sang, looking more like a shriveled great-grandmother than a person. old woman going up. Fifteen is evocative, if a bit sanitized: Nimble mandolin strums mimic the nervous and excited butterflies of the first day of high school, as Swift sings wide-eyed hope that one of these senior boys will wink at you. ‘eye and tell you, you know I haven’t seen you before. There was some emotional truth to the lyrics that were years apart. already seem more important than when you are a teenager? but some older listeners were skeptical. You applaud his talent, wrote a reviewer for the Guardian in a mixed review of Swifts’ second album, Fearless, while still feeling slightly disturbed by the thought of a pontificating teenager like Yoda.

Swift, now 31, sings. When you’re young, you assume that you don’t know anything about Folklore, an album that is both mature and compositional braided with references to the specific and often disparaged wisdom of adolescents. (He won five of six Swift nominations at the Grammys, which take place on Sunday in Los Angeles.) At the end of this song, Cardigan, the narrator has delved into such a heap of flowery but emotionally lucid memories that she must conclude, with the force of a sudden revelation, I knew all When I was young.

While it’s not as flashy a topic as exes, fame, or celebrity feuds, age has long been a recurring theme in Swift’s work. Passionate about numerology with a particular attachment at 13, Swift has also released a handful of songs whose titles refer to specific ages: Seven, Fifteen, and of course, 22, Red’s chatty success on which she summed up this particular junction of adulthood emerges as feeling both happy, free, confused, and lonely. Like her contemporary Adele, Swift seems to enjoy her music’s timestamps, sometimes presenting it as an audience-facing album that will always remind her of what it was like to be a certain age, though, with their million fans and their loads of Grammys. , none of these women are exactly typical. Critics of Swift often seemed even more in tune with her age. Perhaps because precocity played such a role in her history from the start at age 14, she became the youngest artist to sign a publishing contract with Sony / ATV; at age 20, she became the youngest to win Grammy Album of the Year, many listeners were fascinated by how her development into adulthood played out or did not play out in her songs. People paint Swift’s lyrics to refer to sex, alcohol, and impiety as meticulously as the MPAA reps make a borderline-PG movie. Particular attention was paid to his album Reputation 2017 and his numerous mentions of drunkenness and dive bars even though Swift was 27 when he first came out.

The relative puritanism of Swift’s music up to Reputation sounded like an intentional decision: unlike female pop stars who broadcast their loss of innocence as a sudden, irrevocable transformation, Swift seemed acutely aware that she didn’t want to push back the most. young listeners or lose the approval of their parents. At best, it felt like an acceptance of her role as a role model; at worst, it smelled like a marketing strategy.

But the growing obsession with whether Swift was playing his age also reflected a larger societal double standard. Famous or not, women face a much more intense scrutiny of age, whether it’s those constant cultural reminders of supposedly ticking biological clocks or the imperative that women of all ages stay fresh. or risk their own obsolescence. (People say I’m controversial, Madonna said in 2016. But I think the most controversial thing I’ve ever done is stick around.) And while girls’ youth and ingenuity are rewarded in some contexts, they’re also easily seen as silly and frivolous as soon as this girl wanders too close to the sun as Swift has known time and time again. Although having been a teenager myself (unlike a lot of music critics), I admit that I am not completely free from these internalized prejudices. I was initially dismissive of Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince, a song that appeared on Swifts’ 2019 Lover album. The first few times I heard it, I wondered what a grown woman is like. age 30 was still writing about back queens and teenage gossip.

But over time, I came to appreciate the song and its grim take, which recognizes cruelty, depression and the threat of sexual violence (boys will be boys then, where are the wise men?) More directly than n ‘ doesn’t matter which songs Swift wrote when she was a real teenager. The older boys in this song aren’t the type to wink and say healthy things to freshman girls like, I’ve seen you before which unfortunately makes them feel more authentic. Even the title of Miss Americana hints at a larger world outside the walls of high school and the great systemic forces that keep these patterns repeating themselves into adulthood. Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince now feels like a precursor to some of the richest songs in folklore, which finds Swift once again returning to her school days with the watchful and selectively attentive eye of an adult. Consider Seven, an impressionistic recreation of her perspective at this age. The second verse, with charm, plays like a breathless sequence of observations unsupervised by the first graders: And I meant to tell you, I think your house is haunted, your dad is still crazy and that must be why / And I think you should come live with me and we can be pirates, so you will not have to cry.

But Seven isn’t so cute as poignant, because of the tensions that result when Swift’s adult perspective kicks in. Please picture me in the trees, before I learn civility she sings into a keen soprano, making the listener wonder what kinds of wild pleasure she and we all have traded for so-called civility. of adulthood. A good number of songs on Evermore, the second Swifts release of 2020, also switch between the past and the present, aware of what is lost and gained over time. The playful Long Story Short passes a note to Swift younger me (Past me, I want to tell you don’t get lost in these little things), while Dorothea, like Seven, revisits a feverish childhood friendship from the point of view. cool of adulthood. Most striking is the bonus track Right Where You Left Me, a curvy tale of a girl who froze (time has gone on for everyone, she won’t know it / she’s still 23, in her fantasy ). This language echoes something Swift admits in the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana: There’s this thing people say about celebrities, that they’re frozen at the age they got famous. And that’s kind of what happened to me. I had a lot to do to grow taller just trying to catch up to 29.

But recent Swift songs, at their best, understand that growing up isn’t always a linear progression towards something more precious. Take the Cardigan and Betty folk songs, which use an interconnected set of characters to tell teen drama and celebrate the heightened emotional awareness of youth. I’m only 17 I don’t know anything but I know I miss you Swift sings into the voice of James a high school student who broke Bettys heart and showed up at her door to beg her forgiveness . Maybe it is a melodramatic thing to do; maybe this is the kind of thing that adults could bear to do more often. Swifts music helps us remind ourselves that growing up doesn’t automatically mean becoming wiser, it can just as easily mean compromise, self-denial, and growing numbness to the emotions we have felt with exhilarating intensity. In a move to regain control of his songs, Swift is currently re-recording his first six albums (his master recordings were recently sold by Scooter Brauns Ithaca Holdings to investment firm Shamrock Capital). Last month, she posted a note-for-note update to her first hit Love Story and promised to release a brand new version of Fearless (Taylors Version) later this year. It was fun to think of Swift going back and inhabiting her teenage voice: at first glance, Fifteen is particularly surreal to imagine her singing as an adult.

In another way, however, Fifteen with its distant thoughts on the juvenile madness of expectation makes more sense and has more emotional weight sung by a 30-something than an 18-year-old. Maybe Swift was preparing for such an exercise when she made Folklore, an album that shakes years of scrutiny and finds her reveling in the creative freedom of being as young or as old as she wants. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos