Here’s how Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities reacted to Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Hindi Film News – Bollywood





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked an uproar around the world. It was the very first time after the couple stepped down from royal duties they were openly speaking about how they had been mistreated by the royals and British tabloids, amid allegations of racism and abandonment financial. Markle also revealed how life as a member of the Royal Family had become so isolating that she considered taking her own life. Now, after the interview went viral, the power couple received mixed reactions from fans and friends. While some have supported Meghan, some are not convinced by the claims of the former actresses. One of the veteran Bollywood actors and talk show host Simi Garewal also took to her Twitter account to say that she didn’t believe a word of what Meghan said on the show. Simi wrote: ‘#OprahMeghanHarry I don’t believe a word from Meghan. Not a word. She’s lying to make herself a victim. She uses the race card to gain sympathy. Bad’. However, Markle’s good friend, tennis star Serena Williams, led the way, applauding Markle for speaking out. She called the former “Suits” actress “my selfless friend” who lives her life with “empathy and compassion”. Actress Jameela Jamil also condemned the UK tabloids and backed Meghan, as she wrote in her tweet: ‘Can we please take a moment to remind ourselves of how the press behavior and of the palace was obscene in anticipation of an interview that turned out to be quite vague and tame? “. While, on the other hand, celebrities like American documentary director Michael Moore have expressed shock at Meghans’ claim about an anonymous member of the royal family raising “ concerns’ ‘about the dark color of his son Archies’ skin before he was born. Moore wrote on Twitter: ‘The kingdom that brought slaves here 400 years ago has seen its current racism exposed in all its brutality, how black will their children be? ” Read moreRead less

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos