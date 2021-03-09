Actor and Felon Steve Comisar ask Hollywood superstars for help





HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Steve Comisar is best known for being the only Hollywood actor who is also a famous con artist. He knows that getting back into acting after going to jail for fraud won’t be easy. That’s why he’s asking for a little help from top Hollywood directors, producers, agents and actors to book decent acting jobs to get his career back on track. Comisar says: This is Hollywood where dreams come true and underdogs become stars overnight. With a little help I know I will be very successful. With raw determination and the help of a few heavyweights in the industry, Comisar can reignite his once promising acting career. One thing is certain, it is that Steve Comisar does not give up. Hollywood is very forgiving of actors who have come into conflict with the law and have been sent to jail. Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Wahlberg are just two examples of Hollywood bad boys who served time in jail and became two of the highest paid and most wanted actors in the business, said Comisars director Victor. Kruglov. Comisar started acting at a very young age, appearing in movies, TV shows, and commercials. After being convicted of fraud for carrying out a telemarketing scam, Comisar was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison. At Club-Fed he wrote the bestselling book,Guide to the Americas for Fraud Prevention,under his new pen name,Brett Champion Consumer Watchdog. After being released from prison, Comisar became an overnight sensation on the TV talk show circuit, bringing hidden camera scams to live studio audiences and educating audiences on how not to be a victim. of fraud. Comisar has distributed hundreds of copies of his book free of charge to viewers and various senior groups. Comisar then became the expert on camera fraud and scams onNBC data lineandView.He starred in the award-winning documentary,Make the crime pay,which was produced by theACFEand is now used to train the FBI, CIA, US Marshals Service, US Attorneys Office, US Secret Service, and over 100 other state and federal law enforcement agencies. He went on to star on the CBS prime-time television special,The crook,which has been seen by over ten million people and won the prestigiousViewers’ Choice Awardfor Best Reality TV Special. Comisar eventually became famous for being bad. Loving the cameras and the attention, Comisar returned to acting full time. He landed a co-starring role in the film,Bad luck,among other supporting roles in films and television. Unfortunately, Comisar couldn’t resist winning millions and he pulled another scam. He was sent back to Club-Fed one last time and was released in 2018. Longtime Comisars reporter Jenna Gray said: Only one phone call from a Steven Spielberg or a Mark Wahlberg and Steve Comisar will work again as an actor. I pray that a few major players will come forward and help Steve. While Comisar awaits the arrival of the troops, he has been very active on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, where he commands a global social media fan base of nearly one million loyal followers. Barry Freed, retired Comisars talent agent, says: If anyone in a position of power can help Steve secure a few decent acting jobs, he would help him achieve his dream by giving him the boost of career he needs so badly. Everyone in Hollywood wants Steve to be successful. I humbly ask all of the heavyweights in the entertainment industry to step up now and help give Steve a second chance. NEWS SOURCE: Celebrity News Biography: https://community.fandom.com/wiki/User:Wikipedia_Actors/Steve_Comisar?useskin=oasi Facebook: https://Facebook.com/stevecomisarfanpage Instagram: https: //Instagram.com/stevecomisar Twitter:https://twitter.com/stevecomisar IMDb: https: //IMDb.com/name/nm0131409/ AP: https://apnews.com/press-release/prodigy-news/north-america-crime-los-angeles-california-united-states-e3ad7177e6444224887d8e71d0722474 Wikipedia: https: //en.Wikipedia.org/wiki/steve_comisar YouTube: https: //YouTube.com/user/SteveC9689/videos/ Quote: reach for the stars and have no regrets Email: [email protected] For the original news, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/top-celebrities-asked-to-help-actor-steve-comisar-after-prison-release.html Actor and Felon Steve Comisar







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos