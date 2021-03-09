Pep Le Pew scene deleted from ‘Space Jam’ sequel, actor says





“Jane the Virgin” actor Greice Santo says a scene featuring her with Looney Tunes character Pep Le Pew was deleted from the “Space Jam” sequel. It was not clear if the decision to cut the scene was related to the recent scrutiny of the character, a lewd skunk who speaks with a French accent. In a column published last week, The New York Times Opinion writer Charles M. Blow said the character “normalizes the culture of rape.” Warner Bros., the studio that will release “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in July, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The film follows the 1996 sports comedy that paired NBA great Michael Jordan with Bugs Bunny and other digitally animated characters from Looney Tunes. The point of sale for entertainment news Deadline reported that Pep Le Pew was to appear alongside Santo in a black and white scene parodying the classic drama “Casablanca”. In the scene, Pepe reportedly started hitting Santo’s character and kissing his arm. But she pulls back, slams him on a chair, pours him a drink and slaps him, causing him to spin around in a bar stool. Lebron James in the “Space Jam” sequel. Photo by Warner Bros. In a statement, representatives for Santo said she was dismayed the scene was allegedly excised from the film. “Even though Pepe is a cartoon character, if someone wanted to slap a sexual stalker like him, Greice would have wished it had been her,” Santo’s manager said. “Now the stage is cut and she does not have the power to influence the world through the younger generations who will watch ‘Space Jam 2’, to let young girls and boys know that Pepe’s behavior is unacceptable,” added the manager. Santo has publicly advocated for women to resist sexual predators and sexual misconduct. Three years ago, she recorded the song “Voc Voc”, a song in Spanish about a woman being relentlessly harassed by a man. I was inspired by the courage of all the women in the #MeToo movement to finally take a stand against it and say, “No more,” Santo would have said at the start of the song.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos