Hollywood Home of the Wicked Witch of the West is on the market





If I say the name Margaret hamilton, you might not be able to tell me that she was the actress who played one of the most iconic characters of all time. But, if I say “I’ll get you, my pretty …”, you will probably know immediately that I am talking about the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. Hamilton’s career spanned 49 years in film, radio, and television, but it will forever be linked with the role of the green and broomstick antagonist in the beloved film. According to an article by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the actress has spent a lot of time on the East Coast, but thanks to her Hollywood obligations, she bought a house near the Sunset Strip. Villa Courtney was built by architects George J. Adams and Frank H. Harding in 1926, Hamilton purchased the larger of the villas. The 3,035 square foot townhouse is now on the market for $ 2.4 million. The current owners of the house are Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, an American playwright and screenwriter, and Barclay Stiff who is the production manager of Roberto. The couple have completely restored and updated the residence. Although part of a complex with a shared Old Hollywood pool and cabana, the house is very private with a private walled up and gated entrance and a garage (likely with ample parking for a broom or two), patio lush in the back, and even its own roof terrace. The house has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors and fireplace, a sunny kitchen-diner, an office and a den. Conveniently located near Hollywood studios, restaurants, clubs and bars in the heart of the Los Angeles action, Jill Galloway of Compass Beverly Hills is the listing agent. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, take a peek in and around the villa where the Wicked Witch of the West called her home. If you see two feet wearing ruby ​​red slippers coming out of the base of the house, ignore them. ‘Wicked Witch’ house for sale







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos