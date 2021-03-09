Actor Anthony Keyvan presents season 2 of ‘Love, Victor’ – OutSmart Magazine

If you ask Love, Victor star Anthony Keyvan where his passion for the theater came from, he could tell you it’s in his DNA.

“As a child, since I learned to speak, I have always been an artist,” he says. “I always sang and danced, reciting lines from movies and stuff. My parents always knew that I was destined to be an artist.

In season 2 of Love, Simon spin-off, which debuts on Hulu later this year, Keyvan continues his already long career in front of the camera. The 20-year-old has had recurring roles on shows such as Netflix Alexa and Katie, ABC Fresh off the boat, ABC Once upon a time in wonderland, Nickelodeons iCarly, and more.

Given the volatile nature of the industry, Keyvan is grateful for his past roles and his ability to consistently find work.

“This industry is not at all kind or forgiving,” he notes. “I had my fair share of almost booking something that could have been huge. However, I have been very lucky to be able to book something every year. I am really proud of myself to have worked on my profession, on networking and on developing myself.

The last role of Keyvans is the one that is particularly excited. In Love, Victor, he plays Raheem, an unbridled and funny LGBTQ student. Keyvan identifies with Raheem, as both have friendly and exciting personalities.

“He’s a really funny and stylish LGBTQ + student,” says Keyvan. “He’s a character who is at the start of his coming out. It’s difficult, exciting, scary and new to him. I’m just so happy to be able to tell his story and all that that entails in this coming season.

At the forefront of Raheem’s character is his diverse journey. Raheem was originally called Syrus (Keyvans actual first name), but was later changed after a Muslim writer was hired to view the series.

It is this kind of performance that excites Keyvan, of Filipino, Persian, Asian and Middle Eastern origins.

“For my character on the show, it’s not as easy for him to come out as it is for Simon, because of his cultural background,” he says. “I really hope what viewers take away from this season is that while it might not be easy for everyone to get out there, if you have the right people around you you should be able to pass through.”

TV shows and movies today usually don’t show people of color going through this kind of struggle, so Keyvan feels a duty to portray his character with authenticity and respect.

“I think it’s really important, and I’m so lucky to be able to be on a show like Love, Victor where I can help promote this story to young adults and teens who need to see this kind of on-screen representation, ”he says. “I’m really happy to be that for someone.”

Keyvans’ excitement was on display during the filming of the shows, even when the cameras had stopped rolling. Love, Victor was filmed in Los Angeles on the massive Fox Studio Lotsomething which still leaves him in disbelief. “It was a surreal experience,” he says. “This is all crazy to me, because I’ve been to this studio so many times for auditions and stuff. Me, at 15, I would be so proud.

A particularly unforgettable moment was when the entire cast of Love, Victor welcomed Keyvan to the set with open arms. “The actors really kissed me as part of their family, which is really special,” he says. “You don’t always see that on televisions. We got along very well. It’s crazy, because we didn’t have any chemistry readings before the shoot. Everyone has been so welcoming and amazing. I am so grateful for the friendships I have made with my cast mates. ”

Going forward, Keyvan has his eyes set on more ambitious roles, including getting into the action film genre.

“In this industry it’s hard to say what could be next, but I would really love to be in an action movie someday. I would really love to play a superhero or a villain, I don’t care!

And does this promising young talent have any advice for aspiring actors? Keyvan emphasizes that persistence and striving for what you want is essential. “I almost quit so many times, because this industry is really tough. If you are going to get into this industry, know that it won’t be easy, especially if you don’t have any relationships or family ties. But every time I tried to walk away, the industry sucked me in again. Do not abandon.

For updates on the release of Love, Victor Season 2, follow the show on Twitter @LoveVictorHulu.

This article appears in the March 2021 issue of Outsmart magazine.