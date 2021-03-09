Forget “Justice League”. Superman and Lois are better on TV

Who is Superman, what is he, congratulations to all of his fans? The character is not without precedent, you can find him foreshadowed in Paul Bunyan, John Henry, the Scarlet Pimpernel, the Phantom. But he was the full package of powers, the costume, the cape, the alter ego – successful from his first appearance (Action Comics, June 1938) and the inspiration for legions and leagues of superheroes to follow. Although he was not always number one in the charts, notably eclipsed by Batman, the Lennon to his McCartney, the Fonzie to his Richie he is still with us, the All-American Alien Orphan Boy, with powers well. beyond those of mortals. men, but also an ordinary Joe with a job that has to pay rent.

He has a moment now, the big paw, on several fronts. On March 18, Zack Snyders Justice League debuts on HBO Max. It is said that Michael B. Jordan, or someone, will play a Black Superman in a new film to be written by reporter and sometimes comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, main fans of Henry Cavill, the most recent. Superman on the big screen, I wonder what that means to their Man of Steel. In an entirely different key, the Londons Times Literary Supplement has published The Man of Tomorrows Lament, a lost poem by Vladimir Nabokov from 1942, in which Superman reflects on the invisibility of his love for (and sex and children with) Lois Lane. And the CW cut the ribbon on the alluring Superman & Lois, the final wing of the Arrowverse overseen by Greg Berlanti, and the fifth live-action TV series to feature the character, if you count, or even you care. remember, Superboy, unionized from 1998-1992 (after a pilot failure in 1961).

Superman is understandably at home in the comics and the movies generate the most money and buzz Richard Donners the Light-hearted 1978 Superman brought the character back to the national stage and made a star of Christopher Reeve, who played three more times. But the character has perhaps been the most interesting on television. Superhero movies are big and expensive and don’t come around every day which makes them movies, while a single season of a CW series lasts as long as half a dozen Zack Snyder directors. cut. Budgets being what they are, TV shows are more about talking than doing, which deepens character even when nothing crucial is said; movies may suggest relationships, but the series embody them, over weeks and years, in real people: ABC Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, with Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain in title roles, and which premiered in 1993, the year of Sleepless in Seattle, was a three-part romantic comedy for one part sci-fi. (This took some clues from the Reeves movies.) Superman and Lois is a relatively naturalistic family drama, set in Smallville, with the central couple of sagas parents of teenagers.

Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. (Timothy White / ABC)

The television has room to wander a bit, to mingle with moments of behavior and jokes. Even a show with as little character development as the non-series The Adventures of Superman, which first brought the character to television in 1952 and ran for six seasons, gained a reality patina, a goofball gravity. just by showing up week after week. George Reeves Superman, Noel Neills Lois Lane (replacing second year Phyllis Coates), Jack Larsons Jimmy Olsen and John Hamiltons Perry White make a family that you feel that way even from a few episodes. Like Seinfeld, if Kramer entered through the wall and Jerry left, jumping out the window.

What makes Superman special is his clarity, the unambiguous, selfless goodness that defines his character and survives every side trip in darker undertones. As the most powerful person on Earth after Oprah, he could rule this roost; but he was brought up correctly. In the early comics he called a champion of the helpless and the underdog that the American Way line later came to television in the pious patriotism of the 1950s that not only fights crooks and crooks but also a mob of lynchs, reckless drivers, war profiteers, the sadistic chain gang boss and slippery contractors. (These simple acts of civic duty are overlooked. Nowadays, everything is supes vs supes.) Because he is strong from within as well as without his moral core as strong as his impermeable frame, any trace of it. vulnerability is worrying: loss of strength, loss of self. We who are only human can identify with each other.

Identity is a primary theme in Superman. The face you show to the world, the one that looks like you. Clark, a foundling, born Kal-El, famous as Superman, has lost his memory more than once and regularly finds himself face to face, and sometimes fist to hand, perverse reflections or imitations of himself. . He will lose his powers and get them back; die and be reborn, with the ineradicable resilience of a precious intellectual property, always pretty much the same, never exactly the same. Change is inevitable in a story told over decades, each successful vehicle forged in a melting pot of corporate synergy, fan service, new fashions, creative inspiration and the desire to stay in business.

George Reeves portrayed Superman in the Adventures of Superman television series from 1952 to 1958. (Radio and Television Museum)

It is expected that in the current age of Marvel and 35 years after Frank Miller turned Batman into Dark Knight, superheroes are in trouble. But in his early days in the comics, radio, and the original TV series Superman didn’t care much about who he was; he just did the job. (Its backstory occupies only a few panels when it first appeared in a comic book.) But as Nabokov’s poem shows, other people may have wondered for him: And when she sighs somewhere in Central Park / where my huge bronze statue looms Oh, Clark / Isn’t he wonderful!?! I’m looking forward / and want to be a normal guy instead. It’s kind of a reboot before it’s time.

Along the way, there was a lot of tinkering and reworking and decades of accumulated detail and intrigue that may have contradicted previous storylines. Indeed, there were so many of these variations among DC’s superheroes, accommodated by the creation of multiple Earths, that in 1985 DC Comics released Crisis on Infinite Earths to compress many worlds into one. At the end of 2019, the Arrowverse borrowed the title and concept of a crossover event spanning five series, including a late epilogue to Smallville who ran 10 healthy seasons on the WB and successor to the CW from. set in 2001 in which Clark and Lois, played by Tom Welling and Erica Durance, live on the old farm with daughters, Clark having mystically given up his powers to lead a normal life. (Are you listening, Vladimir Nabokov?) As with any household, this allows things to get complicated again.

On television in particular, Clark Kent is as important as Superman. (Superman is what I can do, Clark is who I am, Cains Clark tells Hatchers Lois in Lois and Clark.) Oddly enough, it’s his very banality that makes the character special, and useful in so many fashions and mediums. and genres a low budget kids’ show, romance, high school soap opera, family drama. (There were also cartoons.) Either way, Clark Kent is just as attractive a character when he’s on the glasses as when he’s off, which is mostly a capable, broad-shouldered spiritual leader. Bruce Wayne, by comparison, is only really interesting when he’s Batman.

Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, Tom Welling as Clark Kent and Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor in Smallville. (The WB)

True to its name, Smallville was an ensemble drama, in which Clark was just the center of a story with many spokes. He practiced a no theft, no pantyhose policy, taking his time to reveal to teenage Clark his true self and his various powers; and indeed, the character never flew, wore the costume, or called himself Superman until the end of the series. (Wellings’ red James Dean jacket was sort of a uniform.) Like several upcoming Arrowverse series, it had, under the paranormal hubbub, the complicated heart of a soap opera. Like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, it started out as a high school story, outfitted with monsters and metaphors, and survived long enough to see the characters around the world long enough for a class reunion episode and Clark to reunite with. Laws.

Superman & Lois is sort of a Smallville half-reboot with a Lois & Clark twist, as the Kent-Lanes return to Clarks’ hometown to spend more time with each other and be part of a community. , although suffering from economic insecurity. , meth, mistrust of the media and sadness. Executives Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who played their characters on The CW Supergirls, went through a chemistry that made them feel genuinely coupled and parenting, for better or for worse.

As in Smallville, Clark is only part of the story. You know what, baby, you do your Superman stuff and I’m gonna do my Lois Lane stuff, said Lois, who already has her notebook, sniffing something fishy about billionaire Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) , sort of Elon Musk / Jeff Bezos’ character brings his business to town. (He destroys unions, he barely pays a living wage, she notes.) It brings the middle of high school to life for twins Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), to whom things go smoothly, and Jordan (Alexander Garfin). ) to whom they come hard. Boys need to see what a strong, loving and vulnerable man looks like, what your father was to you, Ma Kent says, before they leave the world of numbers in 15 minutes after the premiere. Things don’t get any easier when they learn how moonlight daddy has been all these years and how that fact could improve or ruin their life: how come he can fly with daddy and I have to go to school?

Am I a bad father? wonders Clark, who’s often gone to save people he’s not related to. Is this still his biggest challenge? It might not be a job for Superman. Stay tuned.