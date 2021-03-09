Fremont choreographer Amit Patel reinvents Bollywood dance in his own way

Meet dancer and choreographer Amit Patel, who creates a space for queer expression in the South Asian community.

When Amit Patel first danced in heels, he felt empowered. It was the first time he had danced sensually. Everything clicked: the height added, the posture required by these heels. It was liberating. I knew a lot of people in their entire lifetimes would never experience this, he says.

Specifically he wanted to dance in heels to Bollywood music, but no one offered this class. So he created his own. Now, when he teaches Bollywood Heels, a mixture of kathak (Indian classical dance) and jazz dance gestures, Patel takes great care to create a welcoming learning space for all his students, regardless of their gender expression or sexuality. .

I was able to feel myself through the dance, says Patel. Now he hopes to do the same for others.

Patel wasn’t always comfortable with his own voice. I was very shy, he says. [I] wouldn’t be able to speak in full sentences, even at 16. During kid dance performances, Patel says you’ll likely find him on the edges, in the back. Over the years, by further studying jazz, hip-hop and contemporary ballet forms, he has opened up a wider world of non-verbal expression. He synthesized these influences in a genre of dance that he calls Indian Contemporary. Today he has a massive social media tracking and teaching opportunities around the world. This story of growth is rooted in Fremont.

Patels’ parents were born in Gujarat, India, and moved to the Bay Area to work in the Silicon Valley tech industry. Patel describes the community he grew up in as a diverse mix of different South Asian groups. As a first generation Indian American, Patel has witnessed the evolution of ideas, values ​​and traditions within the Diaspora. You have the older generation, you know, the generation of my parents who all immigrated here and some of them will try to keep their culture as much as possible, he says. And then you will have the next generation that will completely change the game.

Mona Khan, a resident of Fremont, founder of Fremont, has helped bridge the generation gap, especially when it comes to Patels’ future as a dancer. Mona Khan Company, now one of the largest Bollywood dance platforms in North America. Khan was born in Mumbai, the heart of the Bollywood film industry, and her interpretation of the dance form is vast. Personally, I like it so much because there are no borders, she says, explaining that Bollywood dance is a dance that takes place to Bollywood music. Drawing inspiration from Indian folk and classical styles, the choreography has changed over the decades to absorb different trends in international dance. More importantly, says Khan, anyone can dance Bollywood.

Patel was maybe 10 or 11 when he took a peek in one of the Khans dance classes at the India Community Center in Milpitas. He was the most shy little boy, Khan recalls. He would continue to perform in the Khans Company for more than a decade.

But Khan did more than provide him with training and a stage. I think i grow up there [was a] very precise idea of ​​what the future was supposed to look like, says Patel. You go to high school, you go to college, you get a high paying job. And it’s usually in some sort of STEM field. But Khan embodied a different path. With Mona it was really cool because she ended up coming to the United States for her MBA and from there she started her own dance company and her own troupe, he says. I think it showed me that, OK, there is room there.

The dance sequences of Bollywood routines that required strength and energy and stereotypical masculinity also helped Patel understand his own desire for self-expression as a gay man. Of course, being much sweeter [with] just a different kind of energy, I didn’t necessarily resonate with Bollywood after a while, especially after I started growing in myself.

Patel describes the movement between two different worlds, one dedicated to Indian music and folk dance, the other to ballet and contemporary dance. Then I thought to myself that I can’t constantly change the code and wear a different hat everywhere I go, he recalls. There must be a happy medium.

He taught his first Bollywood heels class in 2016, in part because no one else was offering something like it. Now, he says, students regularly come to him to express their appreciation for the space he has created in the South Asian community. In class, I try to make it look like the choreography doesn’t resonate, if it’s too feminine, too masculine, change it. Interpret it for yourself, he said.

It’s a radical and welcoming notion, which seems to stem from Khan’s belief that Bollywood dance has no boundaries both in terms of form and who can perform it. Patels’ contemporary Indian movements, appreciating tradition but open to new modes of expression, are for her the result of the fact that Patel himself is shameless and inspires this same quality in others.

I think that’s the best part of him, she said.

Text by Sarah Hotchkiss

Note: This episode was filmed under strict guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. Safety parameters have been observed to protect the health of the dancers and the video production team.

“If cities could danceIs KQED Arts’ award-winning video series featuring dancers from across the country who represent the iconic movements of their city. Download content description.

Top image: Amit Patel in “If Cities Could Dance: Fremont”.