Portland actor lands role in George Clooney-directed film

Portland actor Matthew Delamater spends his time these days wrestling with Oscar winners Ben Affleck and George Clooney. That's because Delamater is one of the cast members in Amazon Studios' production of "The Tender Bar," which stars Affleck and is directed by Clooney. The film is about an orphan father, played by newcomer Daniel Ranieri, raised in his uncle's bar. Filming began in Boston at the end of February. Delamater plays one of the "bar dwellers who teach the boy the ways of American men," according to a press release from Amazon Studios. In a similar role, as a bar regular, is Max Casella, a veteran Hollywood actor known for his roles in "Doogie Howser, MD", "The Sopranos" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". Other cast members include Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. Delamater has landed many small roles in movies and TV shows over the past decade or more, while also working in finance at Maine-based Oxbow Brewing Co. He played a political activist in episodes of the NBC drama "American Odyssey" in 2015. He played a warehouse worker waiting for Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and John Lithgow in "Daddy's Home 2" in 2017. In 2018, he was a prison warden in an episode of Hulu's "Castle Rock", an anthology series inspired by characters and sets created by Maine writer Stephen King. Delamater this week asked a publicist for the film about his role, who said the cast would not be available for interviews during production. There is no scheduled release date for the film yet. Filming of "The Tender Bar" around Boston continued in March, with the Boston Globe report that Affleck was at the Harvard Club in Boston for scenes last Friday. Boston TV station WHDH reported that Clooney was seen at a school Monday in Lynn, a town north of Boston. Based on the memoir of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer JR Moehringer, the screenplay was written by William Monahan, who won an Oscar for the film "The Departed" in 2006.

