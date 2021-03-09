The fourth Aretha Franklin will be released typed but unsigned

In a successful development in Aretha Franklin’s field, an unsigned fourth will was drafted by a law firm in 2018, the year of her death.

The 22-page typed document, obtained from the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday, appeared nearly two years later three handwritten wills were discovered in the Detroit Singers’ Home and became a contentious flashpoint among heirs. Two of them were dated 2010, the other from 2014, with conflicting instructions on Franklins’ wishes for his succession.

The latest document was filed in Oakland County Estates Court by Ted White II, the second youngest of Franklins’ four sons.

According to the file, Franklin had been working with the Dickinson Wright law firm in Troy since at least 2017 to prepare the will, until she became too ill to continue to complete discussions on a few items.

Franklin died on August 16, 2018.

The new filing also includes correspondence between Franklin and the law firm at the end of 2017, including what are claimed to be his handwritten notes.

A contract with the company, signed by Franklin in December, includes several recommendations for his estate plan based on their previous discussions. Franklin made his own handwritten additions to the letter.

A will was then drafted in 2018, but never signed by Franklin.

Among his strengths: Most of his assets were also to pass to his sons Edward Franklin, Ted White and Kecalf Franklin. A trust would be created for the eldest son Clarence Franklin, who has special needs.

Franklins’ clothes and furs would go to his niece Sabrina Owens and cousin Brenda Corbett. His Mercedes would go to his son Kecalf, while his convertible Ford would go to his son Edward.

In addition, the three youngest sons were to serve as personal representatives of the estate.

It is not known how the documents were obtained, nor why they are just emerging. The record only indicates that Franklin’s discussions with Dickinson Wright were discovered “at the end of 2019”.

The Free Press has contacted White’s attorney for comment.

White’s petition states that the will was drafted and circulated by Henry Grix, an attorney for Dickinson Wright who dealt directly with Franklin. However, he does not understand an affidavit from Grix himself.

White asks the court to recognize the drafted will and its accompanying notes as Franklin’s true last wishes. His petition cites Michigan law, saying it allows “the intent of a deceased person to be recognized even if the documents are faulty in execution.”

Previous handwritten wills, found hidden in Franklin’s home in the spring of 2019, have sparked numerous infighting as the estate proceedings unfold. Oakland County Judge on Case Scheduled for Jury Trial to determine the validity of the will, although it was delayed due to COVID-19.

The youngest son of the deceased singers, Kecalf Franklin, fought to be appointed personal representative of the Queen of Souls estate, claiming he had been appointed to this role in one of the handwritten wills.

At least two of his older brothers, including White, have pushed back. A lawyer for Clarence Franklin argued that Kecalf Franklin has shown no ability or willingness to support himself and does not have the financial knowledge or the ability to act as a trustee.

Detroit attorney Reginald Turner, new president of the American Bar Association, has been appointed temporary personal representative of estates a year ago this week. He was appointed by Judge Jennifer Callaghan after the resignation of Owens, Franklin’s niece.

An accounting of Franklins’ holdings, conducted last spring, calculated a total inventory of $ 6.7 million, according to documents filed in December by Turner. This included three houses in Bloomfield Township, several bank accounts and a song-publishing company, as well as Franklins furs, jewelry, and other personal effects.

The latest real estate drama comes as Franklins’ life and career are about to take center stage with the eight-part National Geographic Genius: Aretha series. The special, starring Cynthia Erivo as the queen of soul, will air from March 21 to 24. A virtual red carpet premiere is scheduled for Thursday night, including a VIP screening at Monroe Street Drive-In in downtown Detroit.

The MGM Respect biopic, starring Jennifer Hudson, is slated for release in August. Both projects were due to be published last year, but postponed amid the pandemic.

