EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon reveals how her film Raabta helped her star in Bareilly Ki Barfi: Bollywood News

It’s been seven years since Kriti Sanon made his Bollywood acting debut with the film Heropanti. Over the years, she has worked to improve her art with each film. Today, Kriti has an interesting lineup of films including Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Ganapath. In a recent discussion with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti Sanon spoke about films that have helped her evolve as an actor.

Asked about the films that helped her form as an actor, she named two films that were released back to back. I would actually say a combination of Raabta and Bareilly ki barfi. I received a lot of praise for my performance in Bareilly and that sort of thing was a milestone in my career where people woke up with me and saw me as an actor. But I realize that I could do what I could do in Bareilly because I was coming from a movie that I gave a lot in terms of preparation which is Raabta. Bareilly was shot in one schedule in 45 days. I gave Raabta about a year. I never prepared for any movie as much as I did for this movie. Even though the film didn’t work, I think I gained a lot from it. I think it opened up something in me and I kind of became more uninhibited and it helped me Bareilly ki barfi, she said.

Both Bareilly ki barfi and Raabta was released in 2017. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta also played the lead role of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, while Bareilly ki barfi directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari also played Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana.

But if I had to count the movie that didn’t come out then that would be hands down Mimi because the experience I had Mimi has been so satisfying as an actor. It gave me the platform to sort of explore scenes and emotions that I’ve never experienced in my life. This whole process of being a mother and the journey you are going through is something you only know when you have done it. The child in your body, all the transformations of your body during childbirth. These are all experiences that I haven’t had. It is only something that you can borrow from something that you have heard, read, seen and then believe you are going through. I think Mimi gave me a lot to explore as an actor. I think Laxman (Utekar) sir really believed in me which pushed me beyond what I thought I could do, she added.

Mimi was completed a year ago. However, directors have yet to decide on a release date despite several filmmakers announcing release dates for their films. Asked about its release, Kriti said, “So far from what the producers told me, it’s theatrical. We hope the movies start to work and people start going to the movies. The date was not announced because a movie like Mimi needs a good release date to get what it deserves. It’s not like a massive movie like let’s say one Sooryavanshi and 83 which are more of those biggest mass movies. It’s a very content-driven movie. I think he needs his breath. Once the theaters start to operate for real, I think they will probably announce it.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: These are different genres and therefore, as an actor, I will have the opportunity to show the -Kriti Sanon range on his upcoming projects

Other pages: Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection, Bareilly Ki Barfi Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.