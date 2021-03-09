MIDDLETOWN, Pa. Mayim Bialik, Neuroscientist and TV Show Actor “The Big Bang Theory”, will deliver a keynote address titled “The Big Bang Theory: Making Science Cool (& Funny)” at Penn State Harrisburgs Women and STEAM Symposium at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. The event will take place virtually via YouTube Live.

She will engage in a conversation related to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) education, advocating for women in STEM / STEAM career fields and how her love of science will intertwine with her talents in the performing arts.

Bialik stars in the CBS hit comedy The Big Bang Theory as Amy Farrah Fowler, for which she has received multiple nominations. His acting credits include many beloved roles such as the younger version of Bette Midlers character in Beaches and Blossom Russo from the 1990s sitcom Blossom. Bialik has written two New York Times bestsellers, a parenting book and a cookbook.

Bialik took a 12-year hiatus from the theater to attend college at UCLA, completing his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience in 2000 and his doctorate in neuroscience in 2007.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit the Mayim Bialik event page record. For more information, please email DEEC at [email protected]

This event is sponsored by the Committee on Diversity and Equity in Education (DEEC), the Alyce and Morton Spector Social Justice Program on Tolerance and Diversity, and the Student Activities Fund.

Last updated on March 9, 2021