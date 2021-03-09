Roadside zoo safety questioned after giraffes die in Virginia barn fire – NBC4 Washington





Waffles the giraffe was a star at Roer’s Zoofari, with an adorably long tongue that almost always hung from its mouth. Camille Headen regularly went to the zoo to see waffles. She picked up flowers on Tuesday, hours after learning that waffles and another yet to be named giraffe were killed when their barn caught fire on Monday. Some animal rights groups have questioned, even before the fire, whether the mammals belonged to roadside zoos. “It’s devastating,” Headen said. “It was such a joy to be there.” Zoo owner Vanessa Roer said the giraffes were kept inside a barn that caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday. By the time the crews arrived it was too late. “I know what waffles meant to so many people, so many kids in our community,” Roer said. “I know we are all grieving together and we will be okay together.” Roadside zoos like Roer’s Zoofari are inspected by the Department of Agriculture. In 2016, a USDA inspector wrote to zoo owners about not having enough ceiling shade for animals outside. The owners said they fixed this right away and never received an official citation. The president of a national animal welfare organization, however, said that was not enough to protect animals. This begs the question, is it appropriate to have these animals in this climate, with this kind of facility? “Said Wayne Pacelle, President of Animal Wellness Action.” They are indoors because it is still winter in that part of the world. and these animals don’t do well in the cold. This is why they have to be in a barn, which creates its own set of risks. “ UPDATE: Hunter Mill Road Block 1200: The fire is under control. Tragically, two giraffes were found dead. No other animal is injured and all are taken care of by zoo staff. No firefighter has been injured yet. Fire investigators at the scene. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/uT1ND7lnvD – Fairfax County Fire / Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 9, 2021 Roer said his facility was safe and that they were taking good care of all of their animals. Since we took over the zoo, we have made a number of improvements to the zoo grounds, including new exhibits and upgrades to electrical and hydraulic infrastructure, ”Roer said. No other animals were injured in the blaze, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Service said. Roer owners said the zoo will be closed until Friday as the cause of the blaze is under investigation.







