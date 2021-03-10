Entertainment
Lead Actor’s new tweet divides fans
New tweet from Pablo Schreiber – the actor tasked with bringing Master Chief to life for Paramount Plus’s new Halo TV Show – Xbox and Halo fans divided. We don’t know much about the next one Hello TV show, which recently changed hands from Showtime to Paramount +. What we do know is that Pablo Schreiber will play Master Chief in the adaptation. For those who don’t know, Master Chief is the protagonist of the series and a well-defined character. And for many, Steve Downes and his voice are a big part of what makes Master Chief the character he is.
That said, responding to a fan excited to see “Pablo Schreiber’s voice, his acting, and the impression of Master Chief,” Schreiber firmly noted that he was not making impressions, more or less confirming that Schreiber and the series were not aimed at just one. to a replication of the character.
“I don’t do impressions, I play characters,” Schreiber said. “Although everyone knows the Master Chief, this show is an opportunity for all of us to get to know John. Thank you for your kind words. We are all working incredibly hard to bring something to the screen that everyone can support. . “
For now, it remains to be seen what Schreiber’s stance on the character will be, but the above tweet is enough to have Halo fans divided.
Is this going to work?
“I don’t make impressions” You play a character already known and loved loved️ Ngl as a huge fan of Halo, I don’t think this show will work. I hope i am wrong
– Sorcerer (@ Spartan1997B) March 9, 2021
Excellent answer
This is the best answer anyone could ever ask for and already know that you and the team will do a great job in developing John & the Halo Universe.@Halo I don’t know who’s in charge of all the operations of the show from 343i onwards but you all have a great, humble actor on the project.
– Mr. Savage Gor (@Mr_SavageGor) March 3, 2021
Master Chief’s voice is crucial to his character
Impressions and voices are part of an lmao character’s play, but you do. The voice of Master Chiefs was the most iconic part of him as a character.
– Declan (@Perc_Gretzki) March 9, 2021
The right decision
Trying to beat Downes on his own at John / Chief is a net zero game; although it can be done well, it can by definition never be identical to a definitive and original representation.
Taking a different tactic doesn’t guarantee quality, but it’s basically the right IMO decision.
– Tom Erickson (@SupermanKenobi) March 3, 2021
I can not wait
I’ve been a fan since I saw American Gods. I can’t wait to see you face @Halo
– Michael (@Myquillll) March 3, 2021
You are not a masterpiece
If you don’t speak like the main leader, you are not the leader
– Joe Taylor (@joebentaylor) March 9, 2021
Very excited
Very excited to see an actor of your talent take on MC.
There’s a lot of baggage that MC carries with him and this story has enormous emotional potential well alongside some great armor and aliens on the benches.
You got that, Pablo!
– Jake Johnson (@jjohnsonrtwt) March 3, 2021
This is stupid
Wait, so you’re telling me you’re supposed to play the main character in Halo, but yet you refuse to do it right? That practically means that all of those 20 years of that voice didn’t make sense to you. Do it right, let someone else be the voice. This is stupid.
– Photography Sophie Lynn (@MadQueenSophie) March 9, 2021
Perfect casting
You are also an excellent player with character. I especially love the “ scary ” characters, like in SVU … you are weirdly excellent at playing psychos 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/VX68spjHKh
– EWF_Indy (@EwfIndy) March 3, 2021
The voice is all we have
So don’t play the character if you can’t achieve a similar style, we didn’t have a face for a masterpiece so his voice was his face to us fans. So don’t play our character if you think you are too good for it.
– Rudy (@ Rudy40675206) March 9, 2021
