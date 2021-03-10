Lead Actor’s new tweet divides fans

New tweet from Pablo Schreiber – the actor tasked with bringing Master Chief to life for Paramount Plus’s new Halo TV Show – Xbox and Halo fans divided. We don’t know much about the next one Hello TV show, which recently changed hands from Showtime to Paramount +. What we do know is that Pablo Schreiber will play Master Chief in the adaptation. For those who don’t know, Master Chief is the protagonist of the series and a well-defined character. And for many, Steve Downes and his voice are a big part of what makes Master Chief the character he is.

That said, responding to a fan excited to see “Pablo Schreiber’s voice, his acting, and the impression of Master Chief,” Schreiber firmly noted that he was not making impressions, more or less confirming that Schreiber and the series were not aimed at just one. to a replication of the character.

“I don’t do impressions, I play characters,” Schreiber said. “Although everyone knows the Master Chief, this show is an opportunity for all of us to get to know John. Thank you for your kind words. We are all working incredibly hard to bring something to the screen that everyone can support. . “

For now, it remains to be seen what Schreiber’s stance on the character will be, but the above tweet is enough to have Halo fans divided.