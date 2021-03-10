Dropbox acquires DocSend for $ 165 million – TechCrunch





Dropbox acquires secure document-sharing startup, Sonos announces new speaker, and Google makes hotel listings free. This is your Daily Crisis on March 9, 2021. The big story: Dropbox acquires DocSend for $ 165 million Dropbox already acquired the electronic signature company HelloSign in 2019. By acquiring DocSend, which allows customers to share and track documents using a secure link, it gives its platform a workflow of end-to-end secure document sharing. Announced the acquisition of DocSend to help us deliver an even broader set of tools for remote working, and DocSend helps customers securely manage and share their critical documents, backed by powerful engagement analytics, said Dropbox CEO Drew Houston. One thing the two companies have in common: Both launched, years apart, at TechCrunch events. The giants of technology Sonos is upgrading to the full portable Bluetooth speaker with the $ 169 Roam.The smaller, lighter, more rugged, and waterproof design puts it more in tune with popular offerings from companies like JBL. After similar changes for purchases and flights, Google is making hotel listings free. This change should give users a more complete picture of the availability of hotel rooms. French startup lobby targets Apple with privacy hypocrisy complaint Apple faces yet another privacy complaint in Europe. Startups, financing and venture capital Wefarm is adding $ 11 million to expand its network of independent farmers, which now has 2.5 million users. The startup has built a social networking platform to help independent farmers meet, exchange ideas, and sell or trade equipment and supplies. Entertainment payroll startup Wrapbook raises $ 27 million round led by a16z. The money comes from notable names in the tech and entertainment worlds. Eye surgery robotics startup ForSight raises $ 10 million ForSight is looking to bring its offerings to international markets, pending the types of regulatory approvals needed to launch a robotic surgery platform. Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch Four ways startups will drive adoption of GPT-3 in 2021 The introduction of GPT-3 in 2020 was a tipping point for artificial intelligence. Global-e’s files to be released to the public as e-commerce startups experience a renaissance The company’s business exploded in 2020. (Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow. You can sign up here.) Everything else Memes for Sale We’re talking to Chris Torres, the creator of Nyan Cat who hosted an informal collection of meme makers in a two-week auction of their works. Backstage Capitals Arlan Hamilton on How to Find the Next Unicorn Hamilton joined us at TC: Sessions Justice to discuss how she controls the founders, the changing role of venture capital and the impact of fundraising on the community versus institutional LPs. The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our most important and important stories. If you’d like this delivered to your inbox every day around 3:00 p.m. PT, you can subscribe here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos