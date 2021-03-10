Entertainment
Disney boss responds to sacking of ‘the Mandalorian’ actor Gina Carano
Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded to the dismissal of The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano.
Carano played bounty hunter Cara Dune for the first two seasons of the hit Disney + show before being eliminated.
She was ousted after apparently posting a story on Instagram in which she compared being a Republican in the current American political climate to being Jewish during the Holocaust.
Chapek was asked about the move at the entertainment giants’ annual meeting of shareholders today (March 9), according to Variety.
While he did not directly address Carano’s sacking, he objected to any suggestion of ideological bias.
I don’t really see Disney as being characterized as left or right leaning, Chapek said. He explained that Disney wanted to uphold universal values such as decency and integrity, as well as create content that reflected the rich diversity of the world in which we live ”.
His comments come after Bill Burr, who plays rogue bounty hunter Migs Mayfield in the Star wars series, recently defended his former co-star Carano.
She was an absolute lover. Super nice fucking person. And you know, whatever, someone is going to take this video and make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald figure! he said, referring to how Hasbro also canceled the Caranos Cara Dune figure.
He continued: How do you keep yourself from judging someone so harshly? I’m not talking about hardcore shit like sexual assault and rape and all that. I’m not talking about that. Now it becomes, like: Hey, you made an ignorant comparison. This is your dream. I look at this and I say: who the hell is resisting this?
Carano, meanwhile, has since made a new film deal with Ben Shapiro’s right-wing website. The Daily Wire.
