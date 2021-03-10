Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa selling Hollywood Hills home





A modern Los Angeles residence with local political flair was listed on Monday for just under $ 2.6 million. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Ramn Villaraigosa is selling his four-bedroom, four-bathroom Hollywood Hills home, according to Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman group of Compass, which owns the list.

The home offers stunning views of the city, including a glimpse of the Hollywood Sign. If you want a house with a view, there you go, says Mr. Kirman. There are very few houses where you can see this far. This is what attracted Mr. Villaraigosa, 68. “As soon as I walked up the stairs of this house for the first time and admired the view, I fell in love with it,” he said in an email. Washington, Venice and Century City, and iconic landmarks like Griffith Park Observatory, City Hall, Union Station Gateway, [plus the] The flight paths of LAX and the Pacific Ocean. Mr. Villaraigosa was mayor of Los Angeles. from 2005 to 2013, and also served as the California State Assembly Speaker and its Democratic Majority Leader. He ran for governor of California in 2018, finishing third in the state primary. The politician bought the house in 2015 for $ 2.5 million, according to public records. He bought it from film and music video designer Vance Lorenzini, who had given the property a complete makeover.

Mr. Villaraigosa continued to preserve and update the 1977 building, according to the list. This includes a kitchen remodeled by Germany-based Martin Bulthaup with custom cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, an island and a breakfast nook. The house has an open layout with oversized windows throughout, allowing views from the great room and downstairs dining areas. In addition, retractable doors lead to covered and uncovered patios. The outdoor space is surrounded by local plantations, according to the listing. There’s also a great little gym and a really luxurious master bedroom that also has city views, Mr Kirman said. It’s a superb architectural house, he explained. It’s the kind of place we sell for $ 30 million, but this one is only $ 2.595 million.

