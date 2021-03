‘Creed II’ actor Florian Munteanu joins Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in ‘Borderlands’ movie (Exclusive)

The game features a motley group that travels to a distant planet in search of fable riches and alien technology. The 64 and 235 pound Munteanu will play Krieg, the muscular and rhetorically challenged protector of Tiny Tina, the volatile 13-year-old explosive expert played by Greenblatt. “Florian brings true humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems utterly insane and brutally savage,” Roth said in a statement. Krieg was by far the most difficult role to play, and Florian took him to life and anchored him in a way I never knew it was possible. He’s going to be a brilliant Krieg and will fit right into our amazing cast. The rest of the list sees Blanchett as Lilith, a woman with great superpowers, Hart is the legendary thief Roland, Curtis is archaeologist and scientist Dr Tannis, while Black is Claptrap, an enthusiastic robot. Production begins mid-April in Hungary. Craig Mazin wrote the latest draft of Borderlands. The feature film is produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad via their Arad productions with Erik Feig of Picturestart. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are pastors for Picturestart. Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, president and CEO of Take-Two, are executive producers. Munteanu made his acting debut with the hard-hitting role of Drago opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed II. The success of this film got him noticed by Marvel, who then chose him as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and theLegend of the ten rings, scheduled for July 9. He will also be seen in Thunder Roads Action violence. Munteanu is replaced by Gersh and lawyer Patti Felker.







