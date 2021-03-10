Entertainment
Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain after attacks on Meghan
Piers Morgan, who has sparked deep contempt in Britain for his rebuke of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex since her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, resigned Tuesday as an anchor for ITV news after she stormed the set of the morning broadcast networks.
The hasty departure of Good Morning Britain hosts punctuated a turbulent 24-hour period for Mr Morgan, which ignited viewers on Monday when he cast doubts about Meghans’ account to Ms Winfrey that members of the house royal had discouraged her from seeking mental health treatment when she confided in them that she had been having suicidal thoughts.
Strong criticism by Mr Morgans of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, who Mr Morgan said orchestrated a two-hour trash-a-thon of our Royal Family during their interview, have attracted more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom, the UK communications regulatory authority. . The agency announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation in Mr. Morgans’ comments under his Injury and Offense Rules.
Then, on Good Morning Britain’s Tuesday show, the dispute came to a head when another co-host, Alex Beresford, warned Mr Morgan about his frequent snipers on Meghan. Mr Beresford told Mr Morgan he had an ax to grind with Meghan because he previously had a relationship with her and she cut you off.
She has the right to interrupt you if she wishes, Mr Beresford said. Has she said anything about you since she interrupted you? I don’t think she did, but you keep ransacking her.
Mr. Morgan then got up from his anchor chair and stepped out of the tray.
OK, I’m done with that, Mr Morgan said.
The two hosts conversed as he walked away, Mr Beresford saying: Do you know what? It is pathetic.
Mr Morgan replied, Sorry, I can’t do that, before I leave the set for what would be the last time.
Mr Beresford continued to denounce Mr Morgan for his repeated beatings on Meghan.
This is absolutely devilish behavior, Mr Beresford said.
ITV said in a statement Tuesday that Mr Morgan would no longer appear on Good Morning Britain.
Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided it is now time to leave Good Morning Britain, the network said.
He did not elaborate on the nature of the discussions with Mr Morgan, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment later Tuesday. For much of the day, he argued with people on Twitter.
Mr Morgan, who may have known American television audiences since he was on CNN about a decade ago, started a firestorm on Monday with his comment on Meghans’ revelation that she had been having suicidal thoughts.
I’m sorry I don’t believe a word she is saying, Meghan Markle, Mr Morgan said on Monday. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report. The fact that she started this attack on our royal family, I think, is despicable.
Ahead of his abrupt departure from the show on Tuesday, Mr Morgan maintained his previous comments questioning Meghans’ credibility.
I still have serious concerns about the veracity of much of what she said, Mr Morgan said.
But on the subject of mental illness and suicide, the TV host tread much more carefully than he did on Monday.
If someone is feeling this way, they should get the treatment and help they need every time, and if they belong to an institution like the Royal Family and are going to seek that help, they should. absolutely get it, Mr Morgan. mentionned.
Mr Morgan said he did not dispute whether Meghan was considering suicide.
It’s not for me to wonder if she felt suicidal, he said. I wasn’t on her mind, and that’s for her to say. My real concern was disbelief, frankly, and I’m willing to be wrong about that, and if I’m wrong it’s a scandal, that she went to a senior member of the royal household, told them that ‘she was suicidal and was told she could not help as it would be a bad look on the family.
Mr Morgan said there should be repercussions if Meghans’ requests for help are denied.
If that’s true, A, that person, if they’re still around, they should be fired, he said, and, B, the royals have some serious questions to answer about how they got there. handled this.
