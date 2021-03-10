Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain after attacks on Meghan

Piers Morgan, who has sparked deep contempt in Britain for his rebuke of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex since her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, resigned Tuesday as an anchor for ITV news after she stormed the set of the morning broadcast networks.

The hasty departure of Good Morning Britain hosts punctuated a turbulent 24-hour period for Mr Morgan, which ignited viewers on Monday when he cast doubts about Meghans’ account to Ms Winfrey that members of the house royal had discouraged her from seeking mental health treatment when she confided in them that she had been having suicidal thoughts.

Strong criticism by Mr Morgans of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, who Mr Morgan said orchestrated a two-hour trash-a-thon of our Royal Family during their interview, have attracted more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom, the UK communications regulatory authority. . The agency announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation in Mr. Morgans’ comments under his Injury and Offense Rules.

Then, on Good Morning Britain’s Tuesday show, the dispute came to a head when another co-host, Alex Beresford, warned Mr Morgan about his frequent snipers on Meghan. Mr Beresford told Mr Morgan he had an ax to grind with Meghan because he previously had a relationship with her and she cut you off.