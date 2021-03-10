Aamna Imran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike entering Bollywood, social media popularity





At DNA, we went ahead and talked to Aamna about her overnight fame, her comparisons to one of the most beautiful women in the world, and more. Read on. Mugdha Kapoor

March 10, 2021 6:13 AM EST Remember Aamna Imran, the US-based Pakistani beauty blogger who took the internet by storm for her striking similarity to former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Well, since Aamna gained the attention of netizens for being the ‘perfect’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike and social media users around the world compared her to the Bollywood star, we, at DNA, talked about her overnight. fame, comparisons to one of the world’s most beautiful women, his favorite Bollywood star and his thoughts on acting pursuit and more. Here are some excerpts: 1. Tell us a bit about yourself, your job and your Indian connection 1/7 “My background is diverse. I was born and currently reside in the United States and on top of that I completed my education from here. My father is from Pakistan, where his parents’ roots were Indian. My paternal grandparents were from Jalandhar, India. . My mother and her parents are from Afghanistan, ”Aamna said in an interview with DNA. She added, “I am a traveling medical professional in America who looks after many nephrology patients in dialysis clinics. Along with dialysis, I have intensive care unit (ICU) experience.” 2. How did you hear about the articles of your striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? 2/7 “A woman from all over the world named Saman sent me a message mentioning that I was featured in articles that spoke about my striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Reading the articles, I felt shocked and surprised!”, Said Aamna. 3. Are there any complaints about the comparison with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? 3/7 When asked what it feels like to be known as the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike, Aamna said, “I’m happy, grateful, excited and it’s wonderful! I’ve always dreamed of being in showbiz. Complaints about the comparisons, Aamna told DNA: “Definitely, positively, actually NO! I’m delighted! Who would complain about going viral for their looks?” 4. How are you embracing the new popularity of social media around the world? 4/7 “I am delighted!” said a happy Aamna. She added, “I love every element. Countless media covers me and I feel blessed!” When asked what was the reaction of his family, parents and friends to the news? Aamna replied, “Everyone is very supportive. Those who know me are happy.” 5. Have you ever watched any of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s films? If so, which one is your favorite? 5/7 I have watched several films by Aishwarya Rai. I can easily say that ‘Devdas’ is my all time favorite because of how stylish it is! “Aamna said in an exclusive discussion with DNA. When asked who her favorite B-town star was, she said” All actors in Bollywood have their own unique fashions. My favorite actors are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri (Dixit). 6. If you were offered a Bollywood film, would you want to pursue it? 6/7 “There are Showbiz / entertainment and fashion / clothing deals from India and Pakistan on the table for me. I will choose the attractive ones in the near future. I would really like to get into comedy and look forward to it. to have opportunities! ” Said Aamna. When asked further if there is a particular director that she would like to work with, Aamna said that Bollywood’s offerings, no matter which director or producer I like, will be seen! “ 7. If you ever ran into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, what would you say to her? 7/7 “If Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and my paths were to connect, I would share with her that I enjoyed watching her films, that I admire her striking beauty, her makeup, her flawless dancing skills, her stunning roles and her charm. I’ve always been a fan of hers! “Aamna revealed.

