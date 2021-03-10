Disneyland set to reopen at the end of April, says CEO





10:37 AM PST 03/09/2021



by



Ryan parker



About 10,000 park employees on leave will be recalled.

Disneyland is expected to reopen in late April, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said on Tuesday. Chapek added that around 10,000 park workers on leave would be recalled. On March 5, California Governor Gavin Newsom paved the way for Disneyland to open its doors to visitors for the first time in a year. Starting April 1, the state plans to allow theme parks in counties that have a seven-day average of 4 to 7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 labeled as red level to reopen with a capacity of 20% and only for state visitors. Orange County, where Disneyland is located, is in the most restrictive purple tier, meaning it has a COVID-19 case rate of over 7 per 100,000. Disney has gone to great lengths to be ready for a safe and responsible reopening, Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said.Hollywood journalist. Everyone needs to feel comfortable and confident to come back. Union Workers United Local 50, which represents food and beverage workers at Anaheim Park, told employees on March 5 to be ready for the recall because the complex could open earlier than expected if the park goes to the red level. The Disneylands Toy Story parking area is now used as a vaccination site. The California Attractions and Parks Association business group, which pushed Newsom on a plan to reopen, has praised the state advice. CAPA Managing Director Erin Guerrero added: We appreciate the willingness of administrations to work with state theme parks on the finer details of the plan so that parks can responsibly reopen soon, handing people back to working in complete safety and revitalizing local economies. Closed for nearly a year, Disneyland officials had been most keen to allow the beloved theme park to reopen with new health and safety measures in place. The downtown Disney shopping and dining district has been open since last summer. And Disney recently announced that California Adventure will be expanded into the open area for additional shopping and dining.







