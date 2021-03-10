Ananya Panday talks about being ashamed of the body, says “people said I look like a boy, flat screen”





Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in ‘Khaali Peeli’ opposite Ishaan Khattar, recently said she was ashamed of the body. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the “ Liger ” actor said people used to say that she looked like a boy and often spoke to her with terms like “ flat screen ”, in reference to its strengths. Ananya explained how the mean comments and the nasty remarks made her doubt herself. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, Ananya was in the media limelight even before entering the entertainment industry. In her new interview, she also spoke about the first time she started being trolled and the effect it had on her. “I don’t remember the exact time but I do remember there were pictures of me with my parents. At that time I was not an actor. I was dating my parents and as I was. said I was very skinny “People said I look like a boy, a flatscreen and all those kinds of things,” she told Bollywood Bubble in a video interview. She added, “At that point, it hurt because these are the times when you develop your self-confidence and you learn to love yourself. And then when you feel like someone is other pulls you down, you start doubting yourself, the way you look, and everything. But I feel like now slowly I’m getting to a point where I’m just focusing on acceptance of myself. “ She added, “If this is settled and this is my foundation, then nothing can hurt me since I am at peace with myself and love myself. I’m not saying it happened. It’s an ongoing process, but I think this awareness is more important than what anyone is saying. “ Conversely, in 2019, Ananya launched a “ So Positive ” initiative to fight cyberbullying. Meanwhile, professionally, Anaya will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming upcoming alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She also “Liger”, opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

