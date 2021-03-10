Podcast ‘Awards Chatter’ Steven Yeun (‘Minari’)





The Korean-American actor reflects on his immigrant experience, how he ended up on the TV show “ The Walking Dead ” and his remarkable four years of international film work since leaving.

Steven yeun, a highly regarded actor and an authentic sex symbol on both sides of the Pacific, is on the rise. The 36-year-old Korean-American became an international celebrity as Glenn Rhee in the hit drama series AMC The walking dead, on which he appeared from 2010 to 2016, and has since garnered high marks for his work in three acclaimed films that speak to both Americans and Koreans: 2017’s Okay, from the director Bong Joon Ho; 2018 Burning, from the director Lee chang-dong, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor award from the National Society of Film Critics and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association; and, more recently, the 2020s Threatening, from the director Lee isaac chung, for which he is nominated for two awards at the upcoming SAG Awards, one with his castmates for Best Ensemble and the other for Best Actor. An Oscar nomination for Best Actor may just be on the horizon. Threatening, who won the audience award and The Grand Jury Prize for American Dramatic Films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival tells the story of a Korean family who moved to a small town in Arkansas in the 1980s. Yeun plays his patriarch at the soft but determined voice. On a recent episode ofChatter Rewards, the 36-year-old reflected on his own immigration experience in America; how he ended up getting into improvisation comedy in Chicago and then starring in the movies in Los Angeles; the unlikely series of events that led him to The walking dead, then to each of the great films he has made since; And much more. * * * You can listen to the episode here. * * *



Former guests include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Lorne Michaels, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Gal Gadot, Warren Beatty, Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg, Jessica Chastain, Stephen Colbert, Reese Witherspoon, Aaron Sorkin, Margot Robbie, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Winslet, Jimmy Kimmel, Natalie Portman, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Judi Dench, Quincy Jones, Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Amy Schumer, Justin Timberlake, Elisabeth Moss, RuPaul, Rachel Brosnahan, Jimmy Fallon, Kris Jenner, Michael Moore, Emilia Clarke, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Tyler Perry, Sally Field, Spike Lee, Lady Gaga, JJ Abrams, Emma Stone, Al Pacino, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Will Smith, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Keira Knightley, David Letterman, Sophia Loren, Hugh Jackman, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Evans, Carey Mul ligan, Seth MacFarlane, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Julia Roberts, Jake Gyllenhaal, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, Greta Gerwig, Conan O’Brien, Jodie Foster and Kevin Hart.







