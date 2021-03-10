Star Trek actor OBrien doesn’t think hell is coming back to the franchise





Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Colm Meaney doesn’t think his character, Chef Miles O’Brien, will likely return in the franchise.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Colm Meaney doesn’t think his character of chef Miles O’Brien is likely to return in the franchise. Meaney created the role in the very first episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he is an unnamed bridge officer. He ended up taking the name O’Brien and becoming the loyal leader of the Enterprise-D carriers. After six years of recurrence on The next generation, Meaney was promoted to a starring role in the spin-off,New deep space, where he was the chief of operations aboard the space station for seven seasons. O’Brien is remembered as a good-humored and devoted officer who had an unlikely couple’s friendship with the station’s chief medical officer, Dr. Julian Bashir. O’Brien was also one of the few main characters in Star Trek history of having a family; his wife, Keiko, and their two children lived and worked on the station alongside O’Brien. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Saved The Biggest Failures Of The Following Generations Despite his fan-favorite status, Colm Meaney doesn’t see a return for O’Brien in the cards. In a new interview with CBR, Meaney seems largely uninterested in reprising the role, fearing to ruin the fond memories he has of his experience with the franchise. No, I always felt that seven years in space was quite a long time. I had a great time doing it. And sometimes you always hate going back a little bit, especially with something that you enjoyed and was successful because, on coming back, sometimes things just end up ruined. Meaney doesn’t completely rule out a comeback, noting that it would be technically possible for him to make an appearance Star Trek: Picard, but he admits it’s not something he thinks about a lot. This is understandable, as Meaney has had a very successful career since leaving his spacesuit behind in movies like Layer cake and TV series like Hell on wheels (alongside future Captain Christopher Pike, Anson Mount). Meaney was never ungrateful for the avenues Star Trek: Deep Space Nine open for his career, but he sees it as just a little more other work than some of his counterparts. He’s perfectly entitled to feel that, but O’Brien remains a valuable figure among hardcore. Star Trek Fans. The character even got a funny cry on an episode of Star Trek: Lower Bridges, where he is arguably considered the most important Starfleet member of all time. It’s probably a bit exaggerated, but O’Brien has the distinction of having been part of Star Trek for over a decade, making it one of the oldest Star Trek actors of all time. Even though Meaney himself can’t quite imagine it, the good boss deserves one more ride in the cosmos. Next: Star Trek: How Paramount Sabotaged Deep Space Nine Source: CBR Two Mandalorian books canceled due to calendar

About the Author Dusty Stowe

(580 Articles published)

Dusty Stowe has been writing for Screen Rant since 2016. Originally from Yorktown, Virginia, he moved to Los Angeles in 2010 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He currently writes lists, reports and newspaper articles covering movies, comics and television. He’s a staunch fan of Doctor Who, DC Comics, and everything David Lynch deems worth seeing. Star Trek: The Next Generation lit his five-year-old brain like fireworks, ensuring him to be a progressive nerd for the rest of his life. His current focus is on the coverage of Arrowverse, Star Trek: Discovery, and the DC Cinematic Universe. He is also a Los Angeles Film School graduate sound engineer and manages several corporate social media accounts. He really, really wants a new Green Lantern movie. You can tell him about football, politics and his weird nerd on Twitter @dustystowe. More from Dusty Stowe







