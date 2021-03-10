Will Robert Pattinson be the youngest actor to play Batman?





At this point, Batman has appeared in so many movies that audiences are probably tired of seeing Bruce Waynes’ tragic origin story. But nonetheless, writer-director Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) always attracts the public The batman in 2022. This time around, Robert Pattinson will play the DC superhero. But is he the youngest actor to star in a Batman movie? Robert Pattinson at the 13th Annual Go Campaign Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood | Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic Is Ben Affleck as Batman the oldest big-screen version of the DC hero? Before considering whether Pattinson is the youngest Batman on the big screen, it’s worth noting the older one. Ben Affleck was already in his early forties when he first donned the cape and hood Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. That easily makes him the oldest statesman among the cast in Live Batman. Of course, the Zack Snyders version of the character is a tired reflection of the world of his old self. So far, the entire Afflecks Arc knot in the DC Extended Universe has found its way back. After decades of protecting Gotham, Afflecks Batman has grown darker, more violent, and less concerned with playing by the rules. His take could perfectly suit Snyders’ darker version – thematically and aesthetically – of the Caped Crusader. But this is in clear contrast to most cinematic incarnations of Batman. So before we dive into the rest of the Pattinson competition for the youngest actor to play the role, Affleck can be easily fired. RELATED: Batman Star Robert Pattinson Has Previously Competed Against Chris Evans For This Comic Book Role Robert Pattinson is among the youngest actors to play Bruce Wayne From there, things get a bit tricky. Almost every time Bruce Wayne walks into theaters, the actor playing him is in his 30s. Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney – who each played the role in the 1990s – were all between 35 and 37 when they made their Dark Knight debut. Even the 1960s Batman Star Adam West was in his thirties. Likewise, Pattinson will be 35 at the time. The batman hits theaters in March 2022. The actor probably feels younger to fans as he spent years playing an undead teenager in the dusk movies. But he’s not even close to being the youngest star to debut as his version of Bruce Wayne. That honor goes to Christian Bale, who was just 31 when he performed in the 2005s. Batman begins. Ironically, this Christopher Nolan movie represents Bruce Waynes’ first year in the superhero game. In the meantime, The batman – which is disconnected from all previous versions – follows Pattinson as a fully formed hero, despite still being in the early stages of his crime-fighting career. RELATED: The Batman: MCU Actor Finally Responds To Rumors Of Potential DCEU Jump Robert Pattinson’s films have come a long way since ‘Twilight’ As has become customary with new Batman cast, fans were initially skeptical of Pattinson fit for the role. But the footage revealed at the 2020 DC FanDome event helped appease worried fans. After all, Pattinson has come a long way since his days as Edward Cullen. In fact, the actor deliberately took on roles to free himself from the dusk stigma. These include complex and often unfriendly characters in films such as Good time and Lighthouse. Bale and Nolan – who worked with Pattinson on Principle – both approved The batmans casting, the latter according to Indiewire. So now fans just have to wait and see it for themselves.







