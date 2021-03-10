Pasadena Cancels COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Locations Filled By Hollywood

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Pasadena, Calif., Which was scheduled to take place on Thursday was canceled Tuesday after the majority of its time slots were filled by people working in Hollywood and in the media.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times900 of the clinic’s 1,500 vaccination slots were claimed by people ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of California. The clinic was designed to immunize people 65 years of age and older and essential workers such as grocery store workers, who live or work in Pasadena, and an email with a registration link has been sent to those who qualified last week. Instead, city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said Variety that many of those who signed up for the clinic worked in production companies, news outlets, streaming platforms, and film or television sets.

“They weren’t at the current level. A lot of them worked for streaming, video and production or news companies, and they didn’t live or work in Pasadena, ”says Derderian.

Derderian says she was first alerted to the issue when an LA Times reporter called her office on Monday, saying they had received a link to register for the immunization clinic and ask if it was. was legitimate. Derderian then called the Pasadena Department of Public Health, who took a look at the backend of the CalVax registration system, where the addresses and employers of those who had registered can be viewed.

“Less than an hour after the site went live, we had several hundred people already registered who did not meet the eligibility criteria,” explains Derderian.

That number quickly climbed to 900 by the end of the day on Monday, leading the city to decide to cancel Thursday’s clinic. Derderian says similar situations have happened in the past when it comes to ineligible people signing up to be vaccinated, but never in such high numbers.

Typically, Derderian says the city checks the names and addresses of every person who signs up and makes personal calls to verify the eligibility of those who do not fall under the current level. But 900 calls was too much for the staff to handle, so they canceled the clinic rather than risk those who weren’t eligible to show up.

“900 was not a feasible amount to make these calls, so we decided to cancel it and call the remaining calls that were legitimate,” says Derderian. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of older people that we’ve worked really hard to get in touch with.”

The city plans to postpone the clinic to early next week, if not sooner, and is considering switching from its registration system to MyTurn, another state system that could offer an easier verification process.

Although the original email sent to those eligible at the clinic contained text clarifying who qualifies for the vaccine, Derderian believes it was circulated by someone who obtained the link and then forwarded it to other people without the context.

Ultimately, Derderian encourages all California residents to wait until the appropriate time to get vaccinated.

“I mean, most people know what level they belong to, it’s in the news every day,” Derderian says. “If in doubt, they should have called. So I’m sure some of it was unintentional, but a lot of it was trying to manipulate the system.