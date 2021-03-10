25 times actors were paid less than their co-stars

Compensation in Hollywood is often shrouded in many layers of secrecy, with salaries decided in behind-the-scenes deals and decided based on many factors. This system, however, can lead to huge disparities in pay, with the lead actor in a movie or television being paid less than those with more profile but in smaller roles.

As this list shows, unfortunately this happens a lot more to female stars than to men, with the gender pay gap being very real over a number of sets.

25 times the actors were paid less than their co-stars

Gillian Anderson, The X-Files

In view of the X-Files to restart, Sex education Actor Gillian Anderson has revealed it took her three seasons to match co-star David Duchovny’s salary for the series – and that she initially turned down the reboot offer until her salary matched to that of his male co-star.

Kim Cattrall, Gender and city

The pay gap between Cattrall and his co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has been cited by many as the reason for the feud between them. Figures differ as to how much more SJP was paid for the series, but we do know that she made $ 15 million for the first film and $ 20 million for the second compared to the $ 7 million and 10 million dollars from Cattrall.

Jessica Chastain, The Martian

Chastain took home a respectable $ 1.75 million for the space drama Ridley Scott – but that’s very little compared to the $ 15-20 million Matt Damon reported for the film.

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

Downey was thought to be a huge risk for the former Iron Man film, and received a salary of $ 500,000. However, War Machine actor Terrence Howard was awarded up to $ 3.5 million for the 2008 film – and said he took a $ 1 million pay cut to make it happen. team hires Downey.

Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

the force awakens managed to bring Princess Leia and Han Solo back to the Star wars world, but they both came at a cost. One, however, was far more than the other, with Fisher getting $ 1 million for Ford’s $ 23 million. Their two salaries overwhelmed those of the film’s lead actors, with Daisy Ridley and Jon Boyega both receiving just $ 300,000.

Claire Foy, The crown

In one of the most famous cases of a woman paid less than her male co-star, The crown Season 1 and 2 producers confirmed at Variety that the head Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith, who had just been released Doctor Who. This senior producer, Suzanne Mackie, told a televised conference, “in the future no one will be paid more than the Queen”, and Foy was reportedly paid to make up the gap.

Kathy Griffin, Suddenly Susan

The actress was billed third on the NBC sitcom, but said her pay was lower than her co-stars. Griffin said Variety: “I had the second lowest salary in the distribution. Judd Nelson won four times what I won, and he ended up getting fired.” She then said that she was able to get a raise by speaking to the head of television at Warner Bros., while adding, “I got a raise. [but] I still haven’t equalized what the guys were doing. “

Chris Hemsworth, Thor

Chris Hemsworth could be the leader Thor, but he made $ 10,000 less than Tom Hiddleston in the original film, which made them $ 150,000 and $ 160,000 respectively. Anthony Hopkins, meanwhile, won $ 10 million for the film.

Jonah Hill, the wolf of Wall Street

While DiCaprio took home $ 25 million for the Martin Scorsese film, his co-star Jonah Hill only accepted $ 60,000 to star in the film. Speaking to Hypable, he said about it: “I would sell my house and give him all my money to work for. [Scorsese]. … I would have done anything in the world. I would do it again in a second. “

Diane Keaton, Something must give

Diane Keaton may have been the frontman of romantic comedy Something must give, and won a Golden Globe for her work, but according to her autobiography, she received no part of the film’s profits while her co-star Jack Nicholson did.

Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle

Jennifer Lawrence and her co-star Amy Adams have revealed they are being paid less than their male co-leaders Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper. The first wrote in an essay, “I didn’t mean to sound ‘fussy’ or ‘spoiled.’ At the time, that sounded like a good idea, until I saw payroll on the internet and realized that every man I worked with didn’t worry about being picky or spoiled. “

Adam Levine, Restart

The Maroon 5 frontman made his acting debut in the musical, but did not receive a similar salary to co-stars Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo. In fact he said USA today, “I made this movie with no money … I want to process [acting] completely differently because I have the very lucky luxury of not having to think of it in terms of money. “

Jennifer Lopez, Scammers

By J.Lo herself, she agreed to do the pole dance drama Scammers free. “I did it for free and produced it. I rely on myself,” she said. GQ in 2019. In terms of reviews for the actor, it was well worth the investment, with the film getting its best reviews since the late ’90s and a Golden Globe nomination.

Rooney Mara, The girl with the dragon tattoo

Despite being the film’s chief, Mara said Deadline about the David Fincher film, “If you are a woman who has opinions or has a point of view or is possessed in any way, you are described with this language in a way that others would never speak of. men. When I did Girl with dragon tattoo, Was Daniel Craig paid more than me? Of course. He got paid a ton more than me, but it’s Daniel Craig and nobody knew who I was, so I don’t deserve to be paid what he earns. He’s the one who puts the asses on the seats, not me. I had never done anything, so that’s kind of the way that went. “

Bill Murray, Rushmore

Murray has been known on several occasions to take a lower pay to work with an exciting newcomer. So it was with Rushmore, where he agreed to work for the ladder, the lowest daily salary that a member of the Screen Actors Guild is allowed to take. So he was paid $ 9,000 for the film – and, in fact, almost made a loss by handing director Wes Anderson a check for $ 25,000 after Disney refused to allow him to shoot a scene requiring a helicopter. Anderson, however, never cashed the check.

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Pompeo may have become the highest paid woman on television, but that wasn’t always the case. In one Variety interview, she revealed that she almost quit the show after learning that Patrick Dempsey was being paid double what she was for the show. She said, “He was paid almost double what I started out with. He had a TV quote. I had never done TV.”

Natalie Portman, No strings attached

Natalie Portman may be an Oscar-winning actress, but she still made a third of that This 70s show Star Ashton Kutcher was in for their romantic comedy couple. “I wasn’t as pissed off as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy,” she said. Marie Claire.

Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seinfeld

Although other ensemble sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and Friends Paid their cast members the same salaries over the following seasons, Jerry Seinfeld made $ 400,000 more per episode than Kramer actors George and Elaine.

Julia Robert, A pretty woman

In some cases, a star can become known for a movie, but since she entered that movie with less name than her co-star, she was paid a lot less. The same goes with Julia Roberts, known from a generation since A pretty woman, for which she was paid $ 300,000. Richard Gere, meanwhile, had a salary of several million for romantic comedy.

Zoe Saldana, guardians of the galaxy

Saldana is believed to be one of the lowest paid stars on the set of the first movie, paid $ 100,000 compared to Karen Gillan’s $ 140,000, Lee Pace’s $ 175,000 and Chris Pratt’s $ 350,000.

Amanda Seyfried, unknown film

The Mamma Mia! actor said The Sunday Times in 2015: “A few years ago, on one of my big budget movies, I found out that I was getting 10% of what my male co-star was getting, and we were roughly tied. think people think that just because i’m easy going and ready to do things i will take as little as they offer … it’s not how much you make, but how much it ‘is just. “

Michelle Williams, All the money in the world

In a famous case that brought attention to the gender pay gap in Hollywood, Michelle Williams was paid less than $ 1,000 for covers on All the money in the world after Christopher Plummer replaced the disgraced Kevin Spacey in the movie Ridley Scott. Co-star Mark Wahlberg, meanwhile, demanded $ 1.5 million for covers. This extended the already existing pay gap between them on the film, which saw Williams pay $ 625,000 to Wahlberg’s $ 5 million.

Bruce Willis, Four bedrooms

Willis may have been the biggest star in the anthology film co-directed by Quentin Tarantino, but he made the least money of anyone in the film. The Die hard The actor worked on the film for free as a fun favor for Tarantino. It was against Screen Actors Guild rules at the time, but SAG agreed not to prosecute him if he wasn’t credited for the role.

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Looking ahead to the release of season 3 of Westworld, in which Evan Rachel Wood received equal pay, she revealed that she was paid less than her male co-stars for the first two seasons. She told The Wrap: “I think I’m right now at the point where I’m getting paid the same as my male co-stars. [With the first seasons,] it’s like, ‘Well, you’re Anthony Hopkins or Ed Harris.’ But I think now we’re all doing as much work as really hard work. “

Robin Wright, Card castle

It took three years of fighting for the Forrest Gump The actor will be paid the same as co-star Kevin Spacey for the Netflix show, despite his Golden Globe victory for the show.