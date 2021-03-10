Entertainment
New putt and arcade open in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM – For 20 years, Justin Randleman has wanted to own and operate his own arcade. Now he finally has that chance.
Sterling’s Choice Putt Putt and Arcade, on property formerly known as Lucky’s Putt and Play on US 74, will open in mid-March in Rockingham under the management of Randleman and his son-in-law, Victor Cowell.
Randleman, who has been from Rockingham for 35 years, said he was talking about his dream of creating an arcade with his wife, Vickie Reaves, weeks before this new adventure began.
“It’s got to a point where the next time the opportunity arises I’m going to try to jump on it,” Randleman said. “(Two weeks later) we saw the ‘For Rent’ sign. I said we have to get it.
Their background is primarily in maintaining rental and retail properties online, but it was always something he wanted to do. Randleman said they had never had time to venture into this market until now.
For the past three months, he has been remodeling the building, laying new putting greens, painting and laying new obstacles on the 18-hole putt course. The weather barred some of their progress.
“You wouldn’t believe the amount of work that is just tearing up the old stuff to get ready for the new stuff,” Randleman said.
Lucky’s briefly hosted an online casino before closing due to the pandemic.
Randleman has been busy bringing in new arcade equipment, setting up an air hockey table and a few pool tables. There will be a new row of arcade machines inside the pool hall.
Her plan is to organize certain nights for specific groups, like a singles party so people can meet in person in a fun environment.
Randleman said it’s also important to have cool places where kids and adults can come and have fun, especially since the pandemic is under control. He started the business to provide locals with more entertainment options and said he hoped Sterling’s Choice would become an “alcohol-free watering hole” where everyone can meet, talk and hang out. to have fun.
His wife will operate her piñata business from the store. Randleman said she has sold thousands of piñatas that may be available for birthdays.
They are still working on a party room, which will be available for hire for birthdays and group events. Outdoor space could also be used for inflatable houses.
Randleman said many people have stopped to pray for the success of this new venture.
“It’s not 100% yet, but she’s getting there,” Randleman said. “I have wanted to open a place like this for a very long time. We are just trying to make someone happy.
To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe to https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.
Contact Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]
